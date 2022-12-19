Arunachal: Har Ghar Jal should be motto of JJM- Nime

ZIRO- Har Ghar Jal and ensuring safe and clean drinking water to all human habitations should be the prime objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and I am sure the current training programme would add more impetus towards achieving that goal, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime here today.

Inaugurating the 4-days JJM training programme coinciding with the Good Governance Week from today at the District Hq, the DC said that innovation should be the keyword for national mission programmes like Swacch Bharat Abhiyan or JJM and the concerned departments should strive to work extra mile to deliver quality services to the people to enhance the feel good factor as envisioned by Govt. in devising such social welfare programmes.

Urging for collective responsibility of all stakeholders, Nime hoped the programme would be gainful to the participants in ensuring safe and clean drinking water facilities in their respective far flung and remote areas.

60 participants including PRI members, Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) members and Implementing Support Agency (ISA) from Lower Subansiri and neighbouring districts of Kamle, Kra Dadi and Kurung Kumey are taking part at the programme. The participants would later share and relate their 4-days learnt lessons to their respective villages on their return to their respective areas.

During the first day of the training programme, participants would be taught on the importance of safe water and hygiene, introduction of JJM and its vision, mission, objectives, goals and opportunities, roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders in planning and implementation, enabling environment-development of responsible and responsive leadership and water quality monitoring and surveillance.

During the second day, participants would be made aware of the importance of community participation, village action plan, planning and design, implementation and briefing for field visit.

During the third day, participants would be taken for a field exposure visit and debriefing session thereafter. During the final day, participants would be taught on the topics of overseeing of water supply infrastructure during construction by community, post-implementation monitoring, Gram Panchayat as a utility for decentralized management of drinking water systems, Har Ghar Jal village declaration protocol and debriefing on field exposure visit.

The training is being imparted by a team from Salt Lake Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkotta led by A.S Choudhary and three other members.

Along with the DC, Lower Subansiri District Water Source Finding Committee members Er.Kago Habung and Er. Hage Mobbing, DVO Dr.Hano Tama and DFDO Liagi Lasa also attended the inaugural function.