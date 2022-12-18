ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 26th Annual Sport Meet of Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samity begins

Hard work is the only gateway to success, be it in education or in sports: Taba Tedir

December 18, 2022
PASIGHAT–  ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Taba Tadir, Minister Education, Art & Culture and Indigenous Affairs, Govt of AP accompanied by Tai Tagak, Advisor to Chief Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh today attended the inaugural ceremony of 26th Annual Sport Meet of Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samity (ASVS) as Chief Guest in which athletes from 26 schools from across the state under ASVS are participating.

The sports meet is being held at Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan Pasighat general ground located at Talom Rukbo Nagar in the outskirts of Pasighat township. More than 600 students from 26 schools run by Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samity all across the state are participating in the 3 day event.

On the appeal of Bodong Yirang, President,  Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samity to the Minister Education, Taba Tedir for sanctioning of funds for construction of multipurpose hall cum administrative block in Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan Pasighat campus Talom Rukbo Nagar, Tedir assured to grand the funds as its genuinely needed.

 While addressing the students, Tedir advised the students to be sincere in all fronts of academics and sports. Hardwork is the only gateway to all success, be it in education or in sports, added Tedir who modestly puts himself on the category of students saying he is also still learning for learning being a lifelong process. Tedir declared the sports meet open.

 Golom Bagi, Social Worker, Bamang Tago, Secretary General Arunachal Olympic Association,  Dr. Joram Anya, Vice President  Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samity,  Tobar Jamoh, former Minister,  Smti Nanom Jamoh, Tayi Taggu DC Pasighat,  SK Jha Supt.of Police Pasighat, Tapi Gao retired DEE, Dr. Kaling Dai, retired Jt. Director Health Services, Odhuk Tabing DDSE Pasighat  and others all attended the inaugural ceremony.

December 18, 2022
