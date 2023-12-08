ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds DLMC cum e-pragati review meeting

He exhorted the departmental heads to give special focus on achieving the 100 per cent goal in the targeted saturation schemes.

Last Updated: December 8, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds DLMC cum e-pragati review meeting

YUPIA-  The District Level Monitoring Committee meeting ( DLMC )  for the month of December, 2023 cum the e-Pragati review meeting was convened in the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Friday under the Chairmanship of the DC- cum- Chairman DLMC Papum Pare, Jirken Bomjen.

The Chairman while reviewing the schemes under MLALAD, NEC, PM/CM flagship programmes and the saturation schemes,  through detailed power point presentations said that there is a need to “hand-hold” certain sections of the society to achieve “saturation” or 100% coverage of beneficiaries of the schemes.

Watch Video- World’s smallest River Island

He exhorted the departmental heads to give special focus on achieving the 100 per cent goal in the targeted saturation schemes.

Related Articles

He emphasized on  using all the outreach programmes of the government like Sarkar Apke Dwar pe and Viksit Sanklap Bharat Yatra to ensure last mile coverage of beneficiaries for the holistic development of the district and  improving the districts rankings in the state level.

While seeking cooperation from all the departments Bomjen emphasised “on team work and discourse for effective implementation of schemes at the ground level. “

The DPO- cum- Member Secretary DLMC, Smt. Lokam Chayu informed that the DLMC meetings which were earlier held quarterly will now be held monthly.

She also briefed about the importance of Geo tagging and monitoring and urged all the departments to submit utilisation certificates on time.

Watch Video-World’s Largest River Island

The participating departments highlighted the status of the physical and financial positions of the Central and State flagship projects, MLALAD , NEC schemes implemented in Mengio circle and the saturation schemes in the district.

Issues pertaining to the implementation of the schemes with special reference to credit link schemes, selection of beneficiaries and IEC bottlenecks were also discussed during the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: December 8, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Pali Vidyapith, Chongkham

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Pali Vidyapith, Chongkham

Arunachal: CM interacts with newly recruited employees of Group C and D posts

Arunachal: CM interacts with newly recruited employees of Group C and D posts

Arunachal: World AIDS Day Observed at Leparada

Arunachal: World AIDS Day Observed at Leparada

Arunachal: Indigenous Faith Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: Indigenous Faith Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: 'Our Culture is Our Identity'; Pema Khandu

Arunachal: ‘Our Culture is Our Identity’; Pema Khandu

Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat wins state level folk dance competition of students

Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat wins state level folk dance competition of students

Cabinet approved formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework

Cabinet approved formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework

Arunachal: Pema Khandu encourages medical students to pursue PG course in anatomy

Arunachal: Pema Khandu encourages medical students to pursue PG course in anatomy

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Namsai

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Namsai

Arunachal: Pema Khandu and US Ambassador to India inaugurate ‘The Hump WWII Museum’ at Pasighat

Arunachal: Pema Khandu and US Ambassador to India inaugurate ‘The Hump WWII Museum’ at Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button