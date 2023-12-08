Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds DLMC cum e-pragati review meeting

YUPIA- The District Level Monitoring Committee meeting ( DLMC ) for the month of December, 2023 cum the e-Pragati review meeting was convened in the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Friday under the Chairmanship of the DC- cum- Chairman DLMC Papum Pare, Jirken Bomjen.

The Chairman while reviewing the schemes under MLALAD, NEC, PM/CM flagship programmes and the saturation schemes, through detailed power point presentations said that there is a need to “hand-hold” certain sections of the society to achieve “saturation” or 100% coverage of beneficiaries of the schemes.

He exhorted the departmental heads to give special focus on achieving the 100 per cent goal in the targeted saturation schemes.

He emphasized on using all the outreach programmes of the government like Sarkar Apke Dwar pe and Viksit Sanklap Bharat Yatra to ensure last mile coverage of beneficiaries for the holistic development of the district and improving the districts rankings in the state level.

While seeking cooperation from all the departments Bomjen emphasised “on team work and discourse for effective implementation of schemes at the ground level. “

The DPO- cum- Member Secretary DLMC, Smt. Lokam Chayu informed that the DLMC meetings which were earlier held quarterly will now be held monthly.

She also briefed about the importance of Geo tagging and monitoring and urged all the departments to submit utilisation certificates on time.

The participating departments highlighted the status of the physical and financial positions of the Central and State flagship projects, MLALAD , NEC schemes implemented in Mengio circle and the saturation schemes in the district.

Issues pertaining to the implementation of the schemes with special reference to credit link schemes, selection of beneficiaries and IEC bottlenecks were also discussed during the meeting.