Arunachal: SAD 2.0 camp held at Ziro

Arunachal

Last Updated: December 8, 2023
ZIRO-A Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 camp was organized at Ngilyang Grayu Govt.Secondary School Lempia here today.

38 certificates under PMMVY, SBBS, PMAY (U), PM Svanidhi schemes were distributed to beneficiaries during the camp.

Inaugurating the camp, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner H.P Vivek said the camp is an effort to supplement the normal official delivery system to public and they should come forward and avail the same which is being brought to their doorsteps.

The DC also urged the Departments to provide the best possible services to public with a view to lessen their visits to District Secretariat for official related works.

The camp was also attended by all HoD’s of line departments, ZPM’s of Bulla village and 416 villagers from Bulla, Tajang, Reru and Kalung.

