Itanagar:  Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra launches its contribution drive

ITANAGAR- The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra state unit today launched its contribution drive in state for the holy purpose of construction of Ram temple campus which would be one of state of art campus which would attract devotees and tourist.

The drive’s, Special committee Member Minister Taba Tedir inform that it is the drive would be a national moment and will be launched across the country and Arunachal Pradesh is the first to launch it today.

”The national level committee was formed this year to raise fund through contribution drive for 44 days and our initiative is the first which will went across the nock and corner of state including border area. The teams and committee at lower level has already been constituted who will inform at village level about the committee initiative” Tedir said.

“The day was decided on the occasion of Donyi Polo day being a special day and hope that the people of state may support the initiative of committee so that a huge Ram Mandir campus come up at Ayodhya which would also a centre of attraction of people and a tourist spot” Tedir said.

The 1st day of the contribution drive started today with the state unit president Techi Gubin, special commit member Minister Mama Natung and others who called on to Governor Dr. B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu who alongwith his family members contributed for the cause.