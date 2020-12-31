 Arunachal: BRO instructed contractors to speedup road construction work

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is entrusted by the central government to build roads along the sensitive border areas of Arunachal Pradesh has instructed contractors to speedup road construction work, informed a contractor whose firms is constructing road from Daporijo to Taksing.

The contractor said that” he was directed by Arunank chief engineer to speed up works given to his firm.

“The CE also said that he has been directed by BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhury to accelerate road works for which he had flown to that area with a team for inspection recently and exhorted all ground level officers to ensure completion of works within given time frame” he said.

“It was a caution for me as I myself is a contractor of that area,” he said, adding blacktopping and CTB (cemnet treated base work) of the road to Taksing and Gelemo has been going on at various locations.

It may be recalled here that the BRO had created history by road link to India’s border with China beyond Limeking and along the Tama Chung Chung (TCC)-Taksing Axis as reported by this correspondent on 17.05.18.

The road from Limeking now connects TCC to Taksing, covering a distance of approximately 80-km. This achievement could be considered historic as the road reaches China border after the infamous 1962 China War.

The BRO’s 23 BRTF commander Col Tanish Kumar, had told this reporter that the team, including 128 RCC OC Lt. Col. Raju Pradhan, Capt. Vijendra Singh and Capt. Nikhil drove from Limking to Taksing for spot verification.

The TCC-Taksing road work begun in 2009 and continued unabated despite number of challenges & hindrances, including inhospitable terrain, inclement weather conditions with rains for almost nine months in a year, no access to this stretch of uncut road having dense foliage, undergrowth, rugged and steep mountains while ferocious River Subansiri flowing nearby posed greatest challenge for transportation of men and materials.

BRO adept in tackling similar challenges and peculiarities since its formation on 07.05.1960 with ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam’ (everything is possible with hard work), applies its ingenuity and innovative methods to physically dismantle heavy excavating machinery, drilling machinery, other related equipment and vehicles to transport by IAF helicopter besides manually to work site, re-assemble them to precision for effective use while staying in dense jungle for months.

It was in invincible TCC ridge on 18.10.62, brave Shere Thapa of Indian Army’s 2 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles hiding in a very advantageous position had fired non-stop killing about 180 PLA jawans whose mortal remains had fallen into Ngo stream, source of Subansiri River to go down the history. The first bridge to the ridge with a 600-metre steep climb was built by the BRO and named after the brave solider as a testimony to his sacrifice for the nation. Moreover, I am aware, that a memorial has been built too by the BRO at the spot in his honour.