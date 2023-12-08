Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query case

NEW DELHI- Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Saba on Friday after a debate on the cash-for-query case. Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee submitted a report recommending Moitra’s expulsion from the House.

Mahua Moitra was alleged to have taken cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for Parliament login using which Hiranandani posted questions against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.

The complaint was first brought by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey forwarded Jai Anant’s complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The issue was transferred to the ethics committee which after questioning Nishikant Dubey, Jai Anant Dehadrai and Mahua Moitra recommended Mahua Moitra’s expulsion. The ethics committee report was taken up by the Lok Sabha on Friday and Mahua Moitra got expelled.

Mahua Moitra’s expulsion became a rallying point for the opposition as Sonia Gandhi stood behind her when she read out her statement after Mahua Moitra was expelled. During the debate, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not humanely possible to read the lengthy report in only two hours.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said injustice has been done to Mahua. “I don’t understand how only half an hour can be given to all parties to read a 495-page report and then debate. I congratulate the INDIA alliance, we all are united.

The party is fully supporting Mahua’s case. She is elected by the people and represents women and the younger generation. How they betray democracy! They did not allow Mahua to take her own stand,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.