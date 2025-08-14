Arunachal Marks 5th Anniversary of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Renewed Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

ITANAGAR- The 5th anniversary of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) was observed on Wednesday in Itanagar with a day-long programme organised by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) at the State Banquet Hall. The event brought together government officials, students, civil society representatives, and youth icons to reaffirm the State’s commitment to combating substance abuse.

Kento Jini, Minister for Law & Justice, Youth Affairs, and SJETA, underscored the urgent need for a “whole-of-society” approach to achieve a drug-free Arunachal. Stressing that the fight against drugs begins at home, is nurtured in schools, and sustained through compassionate rehabilitation, Jini urged students to work hard and avoid shortcuts to success. “Addiction not only destroys individuals but causes immense pain to their families,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the Centre’s ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse, including awareness campaigns in vulnerable districts, rehabilitation support, and counselling facilities. However, he also pointed out the persistent challenges—such as social stigma, discrimination against users, and the need for sustainable funding—that hinder effective rehabilitation.

Abu Tayeng, Secretary SJETA, shared that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, now in its fifth year, has mobilised grassroots awareness programmes, community intelligence networks, and rehabilitation initiatives nationwide. He warned of the high prevalence of drug abuse in Arunachal Pradesh, stressing the importance of lifestyle changes and collective responsibility in addressing the crisis.

ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu provided an update on district-level enforcement and prevention measures, noting the police’s active role in cracking down on drug trafficking in the capital region.

Femina Miss Arunachal, Tadu Lunia, gave a powerful address on the social realities of addiction. “Every person I know has at least one friend or relative battling addiction,” she remarked, pointing to peer pressure, mental health struggles, and lack of guidance as key causes. She called on young people to become role models and resist the influence of drug peddlers, who prioritise profit over human well-being.

The event concluded with the felicitation of winners of an essay competition on drug awareness from Don Bosco School Jullang and Mallo Tarin Higher Secondary School, who received cash prizes and certificates.

The anniversary observance also marked the launch of a 31-day awareness campaign to promote healthier choices, reinforce community participation, and strengthen the movement towards a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.