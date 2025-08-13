ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Names 51-ft Lord Parashuram Monument as “Statue of Strength” at Parashuram Kund; Reviews Development Progress

Despite recent flood damage, engineers and experts have redesigned several structures to ensure greater resilience, accessibility, and a more enriching visitor experience.

Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Names 51-ft Lord Parashuram Monument as “Statue of Strength” at Parashuram Kund; Reviews Development Progress

WAKRO-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today visited Parashuram Kund to review ongoing development works and officially announced the name of the 51-foot grand statue of Lord Parashuram as the “Statue of Strength”.

Speaking at the site, Mein highlighted the joint efforts of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, VIPRA Foundation, and local communities in bringing the project closer to completion, with a grand inauguration planned for November/December this year.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of the Riverfront Development Project, multiple infrastructure upgrades are underway— including safe bathing facilities, structural protection measures, and improved public amenities— with the dual aim of enhancing pilgrimage safety and boosting tourism potential.

Also Read- Basar Hosts Patriotic Tiranga Rally Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ 2025 Campaign

Despite recent flood damage, engineers and experts have redesigned several structures to ensure greater resilience, accessibility, and a more enriching visitor experience.

During the visit, the DCM chaired a coordination meeting with the Lohit District Administration, Chief Engineers, Heads of Departments, and public leaders. Discussions centred on:

  • Transforming the Kund into a major spiritual & tourism hub
  • Enhancing security and IT facilities
  • Strengthening riverfront protection works
  • Ensuring effective management for mega events

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Mein also stressed the importance of safeguarding the sanctity of Parashuram Kund while unlocking its full potential as a spiritual, cultural, and heritage landmark for future generations.

The DCM was accompanied by Vipra Foundation National Convenor Susil Ojha, Sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat, Nyamar Karbak (Chairman, State Council for IT & e-Governance), Dasula Krisikro (ZPC Lohit), Kesang Damo (DC Lohit), Atop Lego (CE, Retired), Ningroo Ong Maio (BJP District President, Namsai), senior officials, and other dignitaries.

Tags
Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal’s Takam Regam to Represent State as Special Guest at Independence Day 2025 at Red Fort

Arunachal’s Takam Regam to Represent State as Special Guest at Independence Day 2025 at Red Fort

Centre Approves Rs 8,146 Crore Tato-II Hydro Project in Arunachal Pradesh

Centre Approves Rs 8,146 Crore Tato-II Hydro Project in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Inaugurates Anti-Ragging Week with Renewed Zero-Tolerance Drive

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Inaugurates Anti-Ragging Week with Renewed Zero-Tolerance Drive

Arunachal: Governor Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik Leads Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench

Arunachal: Governor Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik Leads Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil Unit, Boosting Healthy Consumption & Rural Entrepreneurship

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil Unit, Boosting Healthy Consumption & Rural Entrepreneurship

Arunachal Launches Statewide HIV/AIDS Awareness Drive

Arunachal Launches Statewide HIV/AIDS Awareness Drive

Arunachal: RGU Launches Anti-Ragging Week with Strong Call for Zero Tolerance on Campus

Arunachal: RGU Launches Anti-Ragging Week with Strong Call for Zero Tolerance on Campus

Arunachal: Namsai Celebrates National Librarian’s Day Honouring Dr. S. R. Ranganathan

Arunachal: Namsai Celebrates National Librarian’s Day Honouring Dr. S. R. Ranganathan

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Grand Tiranga Yatra and Cycle Rally Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Grand Tiranga Yatra and Cycle Rally Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button