Arunachal: Basar Hosts Patriotic Tiranga Rally Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ 2025 Campaign

BASAR— As part of the ongoing nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the District Administration Leparada organised a spirited Tiranga Rally on Wednesday to spread the message of patriotism and strengthen public awareness about the significance of the National Flag.

The rally was jointly flagged off by MLA 29-Basar, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, and Deputy Commissioner Leparada, Mrs Himani Meena, in the presence of Superintendent of Police Leparada, Dr. Thuptan Jambey, along with administrative officers, heads of departments, government officials, police personnel, and students from various schools across Basar township.

Speaking at the event, DC Himani Meena highlighted that this year’s campaign is themed “Har Ghar Tiranga – Har Ghar Swachhata”. She recalled the campaign’s launch in 2022 to mark 75 years of India’s Independence and stressed, “The Tiranga is the soul of the Nation, representing our identity and values. We must all uphold its dignity and hoist it with pride.”

The rally began from the DC Office Complex, wound through the heart of Basar township, and concluded at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium, resonating with chants of “Jai Hind, Jai Arunachal, Jai Bharat.” Despite rainfall, the participation of enthusiastic schoolchildren added colour and energy to the event.

MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, in her address, commended the strong public turnout and urged every household to proudly display the Tiranga, while also reminding citizens to treat it with utmost respect.

The fortnight-long celebration in Leparada has included essay writing, drawing, quiz, and patriotic song competitions in schools; a mass cleanliness drive in Basar township by the UD & Housing Department; Har Ghar Tiranga – Har Ghar Swachhata – Har Ghar Jal initiatives in villages under the PHE & WS Department; and a mass social service involving all government employees on August 12.

The event once again demonstrated how the Har Ghar Tiranga movement continues to unite communities, nurture patriotism, and strengthen respect for the National Flag across the district.