Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang District Marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ 2025 with Cultural Festivities and Student Talent

Students lit up the stage with traditional dance competitions and solo song performances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG— In a spirited display of patriotism and cultural pride, Tawang District celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025 with a colourful cultural programme at Government Secondary School, Seru.

The event was jointly organised by the North East Zonal Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Department of Art and Culture, in collaboration with the district administration.

Students lit up the stage with traditional dance competitions and solo song performances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In the house-wise competition, Patel House claimed first place, Gandhi House came second, and Nehru House secured third place. Winners received prizes for their outstanding performances.

Dondup, District Programme Coordinator (ISSE), representing the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Tawang, attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, he applauded the students’ enthusiasm and urged them to take pride in their cultural identity while working towards national unity and progress.

The celebration beautifully combined the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement with the preservation of local traditions, turning the event into a symbol of national pride and cultural unity.

 

