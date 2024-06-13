Pema Khandu signs first file after swearing-in, release Rs 100 Cr under CMSSS

ITANAGAR- After being sworn in as Chief Minister for the third consecutive term, Pema Khandu signed the first file today approving release of fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) benefitting about 80000 beneficiaries across the state.

Guided by the principles of Antyodaya, the State Government is dedicated to the most vulnerable and marginalized section of the society. CMSSS, a state flagship scheme, provides pension to old-age persons above 60 years, widows and divyang jan.

The funds approved will help enhancing the quality of life and providing a dignified way of living for these sections of the society. This is also a testament to the compassionate and citizen-centric governance model of the State Government.

Signing the file, Khandu said that a scheme that benefits the vulnerable sections of the society should be continued without hindrance.

“Considering the fact that preparation of state budget has been delayed due to the general elections, it is necessary that the benefits under CMSSS reach the needy beneficiaries at the earliest,” he pointed.

During the last financial year an amount of Rs 90 crore was allocated for the scheme benefiting 56030 old-age persons (above 60 years), 8782 widows and 3950 divyang jan (differently abled).

The Khandu government had launched the scheme in 2019 and money is deposited to the beneficiary’s account through DBT route.