Arunachal: NIA raised cash reward for MLA Tirong Aboh killing case accused

ITANAGAR- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raised the reward against the five cadres of the NSCN-IM, involved in the killing of Khonsa MLA, Tirong Aboh, and 10 others in May 2019 from Rs 2-3 lakh to Rs 7-10 lakh, media reports said.

Last year NIA had released a poster seeking information about few NSCN cadres, including self-styled Lt Col Apem, a resident of Tizit in Nagaland; self-styled captain Ellie Ketok, a resident of Kheti village of Tirap district; self-styled ‘Kilonser’ Ravi Wangno, a resident of Dadam village of Tirap district; self-styled major general Absolon Tangkhul, a resident of Phatang and self-styled captain Victor Tangkhul, a resident of village Phantang, both under Ukhrul district of Manipur. The NIA in the posters had announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for the individual(s) who can provide information leading to their arrest.

On Wednesday, NIA released their pictures along with their last known addresses and raised the cash reward on information leading to their arrest to Rs 7-10 lakh.

While the reward on Apem, whose last known location was Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland, Absolon alias Baba and Victor in Ukhrul district of Manipur has been raised to Rs 10 lakh, that of James, lodged at Sagaing state in Myanmar and Rabi in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh has been raised to Rs 7 lakh, a NDTV report said.

Last year, the NIA had arrested one of the prime accused Ellie Ketok, a self-styled sergeant major and area commander of Tirap area for the outfit who was among those who fired upon MLA Aboh and the others from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Five other involved in this case, Sethok Kangnong, Napong Jenpi, Jai Kishan Sharma, Luckin Mashangva and Yangte Josaham were arrested earlier.