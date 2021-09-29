Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Kids’ letter about their baby teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the letter written by six-year-old Rawza Ahmed and five-year-old Aryan Ahmed and tweeted his response that has now gone viral on Twitter.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted a response saying that he will do his best to get the siblings a good dentist from Guwahati who can do a checkup for their teeth. “I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together,” he wrote in the caption.

I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together. https://t.co/feeSJFsBg7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 29, 2021

Two Kids from Assam who lost their Baby Teeth and wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and complained about the delayed growth of their adult teeth. They believed that it is a matter of “pressing need for authoritative action” and hence need “superior intervention”.

