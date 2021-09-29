Arunachal: District Level Science Exhibition and Quiz Competition held at Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- A District Level Science Exhibition and Quiz Competition (Sec .Level) under Rashtriya Aaviskar Abhiyan (RAA) was held today here at DK. Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Ziro on the 29th of Sept, 2021.

The programme was inaugurated by the newly posted Principal Tai Tach, Govt. DK Govt. School, Ziro along with Nangram Kayum, DPC.

In Science Exhibition, the participants came from the different blocks Viz, from Secondary Schools under Lower Subansiri District.

Here are the list of participants who scored the positions:

SCIENCE EXHIBITION –

1.Bikram Bhattacharjee (class X) of Govt.MB.Sec.School,Hapoli was placed at 1st position.

2.Ijaj Ahmed (class X) of VKV NEEPCO, Yazali was placed at 2nd position.

3.Yajum Dupin (class X) of Govt. Sec. School Gandhi, Ziro was at placed 3rd position.

B.QUIZ COMPETITION –

1.Srijit Maulik (class IX) of VKV NEEPCO, Yazali was placed at 1st position.

Takhe Oku (class X) of Govt. DK Hr. Sec. School, Ziro was placed at 2nd position.

3.Soram Tutu (class X) of VKV Dobi, Ziro was at placed at 3rd position.

As informed by DPC, Nangram Kayum, Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan would target the students in age group of 6-18 years.

The Principal of DK. Govt. Higher Secondary School Ziro expressed his emotions in few words which were quite heart touching.He felt sorry for non participation of some of the Schools of Lower Subansiri.

He gave his clear-cut view that the Schools under Lower Subansiri District must jointly participate in such esteemed and acclaimed programs…. ( written by Pill Tayam )