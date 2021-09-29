Arunachal: Self defence training for Girl Students concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- A self defence training program for girl students held in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district with the collaboration to All Lower Subansiri District Karate do Association ( ALSKDA).

The training is organised by Lower Subansiri Samagra Society. Two days programme as well as training has concluded here on Tuesday at Abotani Hall.

The state government has introduced this self defence training programme for girl students studying in Govt. Schools under Samagra Shiksha to develop confidence among them so that girl can safe themselve.

Self Defence training for government school going girl students is initiated by the govt has been really a laudable step and it will be imparted to the girls from classes 6 to 12 studying in government schools only.

On this occasion, Chukhu Saha, the President of All Lower Subansiri Karate-do Association (ALSKDA) said that safety and security of girls is really a serious concern for every citizen. He also emphasized on the posting of permanent instructors for training of self defence to the girls in every government school.

The self defence training has been organised under the supervision of Toko Nabin, Innovative Coordinator of the office of DDSE-CUM-DPO, Lower Subansiri.

However, two expert instructors have come from Itanagar to impart self defence two day’s training program here at Ziro. ( story written by Pill Tayam )