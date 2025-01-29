Arunachal: ﻿Working Journalists Enrolled Under CMAAY

ITANAGAR– In a landmark initiative, the State Health Agency, Arunachal Pradesh, facilitated the mass enrollment of working journalists under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) at an event organized by the Arunachal Press Club, Itanagar.

This initiative marks the continued implementation of the notification issued on February 6, 2024, which made all the journalists registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Press Club (APC) eligible for CMAAY benefits which is a first of its kind in the country.

The event was graced by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Biyuram Wahge, who attended as the Chief Guest, along with Ira Singhal, Secretary, Health and CEO State Health Agency.

In his address, the Minister highlighted the importance of extending healthcare benefits to journalists, calling it a progressive and inclusive move. He said, “Journalists are the voice of society and work tirelessly for public welfare. Ensuring their health and security is a priority for the State Government.”

Ira Singhal, CEO of the State Health Agency, emphasized the uniqueness of this initiative, saying, ” This is a first-of-its-kind step in the country, making even journalists from outside the state eligible under CMAAY. It reflects our commitment to inclusivity and accessible healthcare for all. Our focus remains on simplifying processes to ensure every eligible journalist and their family can seamlessly benefit from the scheme.”

The event began with a welcome address by APC President Dodum Yangfo and included speeches by APUWJ President Amar Sangno and Dr. Nabam Peter, who provided an overview of CMAAY. The Chief Guest ceremoniously handed over CMAAY cards to journalists, symbolizing the State Government’s dedication to ensuring cashless treatment of up to ₹5 Lakhs per family annually for eligible beneficiaries.

The enrollment drive continued post-event, allowing journalists to register on-site and receive assistance with documentation and card issuance.

This initiative reinforces the State Health Agency’s commitment to universal health coverage, ensuring that those who serve society through their reporting are equally supported in times of need.