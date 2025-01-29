Arunachal: District Level Monitoring Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

TAWANG- The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting for the quarter ending December 2024-25 was convened today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tawang.

Along with the DLMC review, the progress of projects under the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) and the implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme were also assessed.

The meeting was chaired by the in-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, and attended by SP Tawang Dr. D.W. Thongon, EAC Kyidphel Tsering Choden, representatives of Addl. DC Lumla and Jang, along with all Executive Engineers and Heads of Offices responsible for implementing various developmental schemes in the district.

In her address, the in-charge Deputy Commissioner expressed her gratitude to the officers for their presence despite the extreme cold weather and the ongoing Torgya Dungyur festival.

She urged departments to highlight issues requiring intervention from the DC’s office and to provide reasons for any delays in project completion.

She emphasized that today’s DLMC meeting was also aimed at reviewing progress and addressing challenges related to DISHA and BBBP schemes for the convenience of concerned officers.

The meeting proceeded with detailed presentations by various departments, starting with PWD Lungla and concluding with a report from the Deputy Director of Industries, who provided insights into schemes undertaken under state flagship programs and MLALAD.

In her concluding remarks, the in-charge Deputy Commissioner directed all implementing departments to ensure quality work, adhere to project timelines, and submit utilization certificates to the government on time.

The meeting served as a crucial platform for reviewing developmental progress and addressing challenges to ensure the effective implementation of schemes in the district.