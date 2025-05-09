Arunachal Pradesh Police Dismantle Cross-Border Militant Recruitment Network

ITANAGAR– In a significant breakthrough, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have successfully busted a cross-border militant recruitment and arms trafficking network linked to the National Socialist Council for Taniland (NSCT) and its armed wing, the United Tani Army (UTA).

The operation, which culminated in the arrest of four individuals, has exposed a sophisticated racket aimed at recruiting vulnerable youth and facilitating insurgent activities in the region.

The investigation began in January 2025, prompted by threatening videos and letters circulated on social media, allegedly issued by NSCT leader Anthony Doke, a fugitive wanted in over 20 cases.

Also Read- Pagi Village Declared LSDG Model Under SOR Grants in Lepa Rada

Acting on suo moto cognizance, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as confirmed by Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Intelligence inputs revealed the network’s attempt to traffic a young boy from the Tarasso region in Papum Pare district to a militant training camp in Myanmar.

Also Read- Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans

Further investigation uncovered that at least three other boys had been forcibly recruited into the UTA, with two returning and sharing accounts of physical and mental torture during their ordeal. A chargesheet has been submitted, and investigations are ongoing.

On April 30, 2025, police arrested an individual linked to NSCN-KYA, who was extorting money from contractors to fund insurgent operations. Arms and ammunition were recovered, and interrogation exposed an Itanagar-based arms trafficking network with ties to insurgent groups in Nagaland.

Also Read- Takam Sanjoy Demands Tripling of Lok Sabha Seats for Arunachal; Seeks 90 Assembly Constituencies

Earlier, on January 15, 2025, Tana Hasi, a key recruiter for the UTA and Naga insurgent groups, was apprehended in a targeted operation.

Hasi, a resident of Itanagar, facilitated the transportation of recruits to camps run by banned organizations and was actively scouting for new members. The police prevented one youth from joining the outfit, highlighting their proactive approach.

The NSCT and UTA advocate for the creation of “Taniland,” a proposed homeland for the Tani tribes in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Assam. This ideology has fueled recruitment drives targeting impressionable youth, often under coercion or false promises.

In a public statement, the Arunachal Pradesh Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. “We understand that many may have been misled or pressured into joining.

If you step forward now, we will provide support to reintegrate into society,” the police said, addressing potential recruits. They also called on parents to guide their children away from such influences, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring peace in the state.

The operation has been hailed as a critical step in curbing militancy in Arunachal Pradesh, a state known for its strategic location and diverse tribal heritage. The police continue to investigate to dismantle remaining elements of the network, with a focus on preventing the spread of insurgent ideologies.