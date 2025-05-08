Takam Sanjoy Demands Tripling of Lok Sabha Seats for Arunachal; Seeks 90 Assembly Constituencies

ITANAGAR- In a significant political appeal, former Member of Parliament and veteran leader Takam Sanjoy has urged the Government of India, the Delimitation Commission, and the Election Commission of India to undertake a comprehensive delimitation exercise for Arunachal Pradesh.

He has called for a threefold increase in Lok Sabha seats from 2 to 6, a doubling of Rajya Sabha seats from 1 to 2, and an increase in Legislative Assembly seats from 60 to 90.

Addressing a public statement, Sanjoy emphasized that such a move would not only enhance political representation for the state’s diverse indigenous communities but also strengthen India’s strategic and constitutional presence in the region bordering China, Myanmar, and Bhutan.

“Arunachal Pradesh, the largest state in Northeast India, is home to over 26 tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, most of whom remain underrepresented. Population alone should not be the basis for delimitation, especially in sensitive and tribal regions like ours,” he said.

Citing historical milestones, he recalled that the integration of the erstwhile NEFA (North-East Frontier Agency) into the Indian Union was peacefully achieved—culminating in statehood through the 55th Constitutional Amendment in 1987.

“No stone was thrown, no agitation launched—yet our people were granted statehood under Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership. The same peaceful spirit continues today in this demand for rightful political representation,” he stated.

Sanjoy further referenced a 1998 resolution passed unanimously by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which had also demanded an increase in parliamentary seats.

The resolution, moved by him during the Ninth Session of the Second Legislative Assembly, called for Lok Sabha seats to be increased from 2 to 6 and Rajya Sabha seats from 1 to 2 under Articles 80(A) and 81 of the Constitution.

Among the key reasons listed for the demand were the geostrategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, the creation of 28 districts to serve diverse tribal groups, low population growth in line with national family planning efforts, and the recent 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies, which requires increased seat availability.

Sanjoy also hinted at the formation of a permanent representative body to lead democratic delegations and mobilize public opinion in favor of the demand.

He called on all political parties, civil society, and student organizations to unite across party lines to secure a stronger political voice for Arunachal in the Indian parliamentary system.