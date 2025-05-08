Arunachal: Five Arrested, 140 Grams of Heroin Seized in Naharlagun and Banderdewa

NAHARLAGUN- In a major offensive against drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, police teams from Naharlagun and Banderdewa carried out two back-to-back successful operations on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of five suspected drug peddlers and the seizure of a total of 140.15 grams of suspected heroin along with two vehicles used for narcotics transportation.

First Operation – Naharlagun: 3 Arrested, 72.7 Grams of Heroin Seized

Based on specific intelligence input, a team from Naharlagun Police Station led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev (OC PS Naharlagun) along with SI Sunny Hodong, SI Vivek Linggi, HC P Tari, HC K Samyor, Constables D Borah, Nogam Hai, Likha Akin, and T Dawa raided the Prem Nagar area of Naharlagun.

During the raid, one individual, Md. Sariful Islam (36), a resident of Bihpuria, Assam, was apprehended with 37 vials of suspected heroin weighing 48.7 grams.

Following his interrogation, two more individuals—Md. Shaik Farid (24) from Lakhimpur, Assam, and Md. Ashraful Islam (23) from Laluk, Assam—were intercepted at Kankarnallah after a brief chase and physical confrontation with the police team.

The police recovered two soap cases containing an additional 24 grams of heroin from their possession and seized a Bajaj motorcycle (Registration No. AS-07Z-6671) used in drug transportation.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under Case No. 62/2025, invoking Sections 21(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Second Operation – Banderdewa: 2 Arrested, 66.75 Grams of Heroin Seized

In a separate operation the same day, a special team from Banderdewa Police Station, acting on credible input, intercepted a Maruti SX4 (Regd. No. AS26-1427) at the Banderdewa Check Gate.

The operation, conducted by SI SK Singh, SI Sunny Salong, HC Phassang Guna, L/Ct NS Chauhai, L/Ct R Devi, and one section of the 138 Battalion CRPF, led to the arrest of Miss Kirry Riba (23) of Nirjuli and Techi Maj (27) of Lekhi.

A total of 66.75 grams of suspected heroin, contained in 10 vials, was recovered from Miss Riba during a search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses. The vehicle used in the transportation of drugs was also seized.

A case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station under Case No. 41/2025, booked under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Both operations were executed under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo.

SP Mihin Gambo lauded the swift and coordinated efforts of the police teams, stating:

“ICR Naharlagun Police remains committed to eliminating the menace of drug trafficking. These successful operations send a strong message to those involved in such illegal activities. Protecting our youth from the clutches of substance abuse remains a top priority.”

With these arrests and recoveries, the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0 continues to gain momentum in curbing the growing drug menace along the inter-state border areas and urban zones within the Capital Region.