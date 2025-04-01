Arunachal: APPSC Chairman calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 1st April 2025.

The APPSC Chairman briefed the Governor on the effective functioning of the Commission, the upcoming examination calendar, and various initiatives undertaken to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the selection process.

The Governor emphasized the crucial role of the APPSC in ensuring a fair and merit-based recruitment system, which is vital for strengthening governance and public administration in the state.

He advised the Chairman to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency in every aspect of the Commission’s operations.

Recognizing the challenges associated with conducting APPSC examinations, the Governor suggested innovative solutions to streamline the recruitment process, including leveraging technology, ensuring robust security measures, and adopting best practices from other state public service commissions.

He emphasized on the need to align examinations to meet the emerging challenges in the environment.

Secretary, APPSC, Mrs Parul Gaur Mittal, was also present during the meeting and contributed to the discussions on administrative and procedural improvements within the Commission.