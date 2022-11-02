Itanagar: APYC team visit Tapi, Niku families sitting on dharna

ITANAGAR- A team of Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) today met the families of Arunachal’s First Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao who were in indefinite Dharna since last 3 days at Tennis Court, Itanagar placing grievances for justice which include bringing back Tapi Mra and Niku Dao dead or alive, formation high level enquiry committees and stern action against arrogant DC East Kameng and upto date status report of entire search and rescue operations carried out by Govt.

It’s shame for the state government who have failed the search operation of missing mountaineers, who is unable to respond two victim families when they claim of all possible help in their office. All their tall claim of effort during rescue and search operation was just an eyewash and lip work., said Tarh Johny, President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress

Youth congress stands in solidarity with families of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao and request the state government to redress the grievances placed by the families at the earliest, said Tarh Johny.

He further said that ” After waiting for two days if government ignores to respond the victim families, Youth Congress will perform GHERAO to the office of Director of Sports and Youth Affairs and sit in Dharna in the office campus”.