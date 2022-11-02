Arunachal : OBITUARY of Jambey Tashi, MLA Lumla Constituency

It is with great sorrow, we inform the sad and sudden demise of Jambey Tashi, Member of Legislative Assembly from 1-Lumla (ST) Assembly Constituency cum Advisor to Minister, Planning and RWD, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh in the morning of 2nd November 2022 after a brief illness at Downtown Hospital, Guwahati.

Born in Khartoth village, Tawang to Mr Goleng Monpa and Mrs Tsering Drema on 7th October 1974, Jambey Tashi was the second son among the five brothers and three sisters. He did his early schooling from the then Govt Middle school Bomba. He then continued his higher schooling at Govt Higher Secondary school, Tawang where he was the General Secretary of GHSS Tawang in the year 1992-93. He graduated in Political Science Honours from Dr. Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University in 1996.

In 1998, as a young entrepreneur, he established the Seven Sisters Safari, a pioneer travel business which promoted tourism in Tawang District and provided logistic support to the various film makers who visited Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2003 he entered public service and was elected unopposed as Anchal Samiti Member of Gyangkhar-Khartoth Panchayat from 2003 to 2008. He was the Founder President of Yuva Arunachal, an NGO formed in the year 2004. Under his Presidentship YUVA Arunachal initiated the first Tawang Maitree Diwas (Civil Military Bon Homie) at Gyangkhar village in the year 2004 and conducted series of medical camps in Tawang. He was also associated with the National Horticulture Board from 2006-08.

He was elected unopposed as Member of Legislative Assembly to the from 1-Lumla (ST) Assembly in the 2009 and was appointed as Chairman, State Medicinal Plant Board. He was re-elected as MLA again in the years 2014 and 2019 by huge margins. He also served as the National Council Member of Minority Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2017-19.

During his political life as MLA, he served the State as Parliamentary Secretary (Civil Aviation, Skill Development and RWD) and later as Advisor to Minister (Planning and RWD). Under his able and dynamic leadership Lumla made rapid strides in all spheres of development in a short span. The constituency became a role model for many to emulate.

A true leader of the masses, he was a visionary and was always very close to the people. He always advocated that unemployed youths should look for alternate avenues apart from govt jobs as he had done in his initial public life and took several initiatives to provide job and self employment avenues to the youths of his constituency. A keen lover of sports, both modern and traditional, he promoted badminton and archery alike. He was a God loving person and always advised youngsters to respect elders and was a strong advocate of Monpa tradition and culture. He was the Chairman of Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee for Tawang District.

He was 48 years old at the time of his demise and is survived by his wife Smti Tsering Lhamu, two daughters and a son.