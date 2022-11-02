Arunachal: Centre approves naming of Hollongi Greenfield Airport in Itanagar as Donyi Polo Airport

NEW DELHI- On Wednesday (November 2), Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the naming of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport.

The Arunachal Pradesh government passed a resolution naming the airport ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar.’ It reflects the people’s reverence for the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolize the state’s traditions and rich cultural heritage,’ according to the press release.

Modi government's decision to name the airport Donyi Polo after the religious and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to inform about the naming of Donyi Polo Airport. “Towards the Progress of North East India. Today’s Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @/narendramodi Ji approved the naming of the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar, in Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar,” he tweeted.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing a greenfield airport in Itanagar with the aid of the Centre and the state government at an expense of Rs 646 crore.

The greenfield airport, with a 2,300-metre runway, would be the first in Arunachal Pradesh to be capable of landing huge aircraft. The airport which is the state’s third after Pasighat and Tezu covers an area of 4,100 square meters. Donyi Polo is the 16th airport in northeast India.