Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu condoles demise of Jambey Tashi

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed extreme grief and pain over the sudden demise of legislator colleague and close relative Jambey Tashi, who breathed his last this morning at a Guwahati Hospital following a brief illness.

Late Tashi was the sitting MLA from Lumla Assembly constituency of Tawang district. He was holding the post of Advisor to the Planning and Investment Minister of the state.

“Demise of elder brother Sri Jambey Tashi ji, Hon MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency is a huge personal loss to me and I am so deeply pained at this tragedy. I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain supreme bliss of Nirvana,” Khandu said in a message.

Born on October 7, 1974, Late Tashi was actively involved in social activities right from the beginning and became an Anchal Samiti member in 2001. He was elected to the legislative assembly from his home constituency Lumla in 2009 un-opposed and was appointed as Chairman State Medicinal Plants Board till 2011 and later became Parliamentary Secretary for Civil Aviation. He was re-elected to the legislative assembly for the 2nd term and held the post of Parliamentary Secretary, RWD.

During the 2019 assembly elections, he won the seat from Lumla for the 3rd term.

Offering his condolences, Khandu remembered Late Tashi as a man down-to-earth who worked tirelessly for development of his constituency as well as the state.

“The once remote and undeveloped constituency of Lumla has today turned into one of the most developed in the state. You have to see Lumla and its adjoining areas to realize the transformation that Late Tashi has brought. The progress and developmental infrastructure he brought to the region will keep him alive in the hearts of his people,” Khandu added.

Late Tashi is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son.