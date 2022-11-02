Arunachal: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi Passes Away in Guwahati

ITANAGAR- Member of Legislative Assembly from Lumla Assembly constituency, Jambey Tashi passed away this morning at Guwahati Downtown hospital. He got elected as MLA 3 times since 2009.

The Arunachal Pradesh Govt confirmed the demise of MLA Jambey Tashi in it’s official twitter handle. Govt stated that “ Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of HMLA of Lumla, Jambey Tashi ji. Our state may have lost one dynamic leader, but his contributions to the state will always be cherished. Our condolences to his family and well-wishers at this darkest hour.

In 2009, Jambey Tashi was elected unopposed from 1-Lumla Assembly Constituency on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 election for the Lumla Legislative Assembly, he defeated Independent candidate Theg Tse Rinpoche, on a Congress ticket, by 1499 votes. In 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, he rode on a BJP ticket and defeated Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap of NPP by 1288 votes.

He Passed Class 10th In 1991 From Govt Higher Secondary School Tawang / Pass Class 12th In 1993 From govt Higher Secondary School Tawang / Pass B.A. in 1997 From Zakir Hussain College University of Delhi.

More condolence messages awaited …