ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi Passes Away in Guwahati

He got elected as MLA 3 times since 2009.

November 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi Passes Away in Guwahati

ITANAGAR- Member of Legislative Assembly from Lumla Assembly constituency, Jambey Tashi passed away this morning at Guwahati Downtown hospital. He got elected as MLA 3 times since 2009.

The Arunachal Pradesh Govt confirmed the demise of MLA Jambey Tashi in it’s official twitter handle. Govt stated that “  Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of HMLA of Lumla,  Jambey Tashi ji. Our state may have lost one dynamic leader, but his contributions to the state will always be cherished. Our condolences to his family and well-wishers at this darkest hour.

In 2009, Jambey Tashi was elected unopposed from 1-Lumla Assembly Constituency on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 election for the Lumla Legislative Assembly, he defeated Independent candidate Theg Tse Rinpoche, on a Congress ticket, by 1499 votes. In 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, he rode on a BJP ticket and defeated Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap of NPP by 1288 votes.

He Passed Class 10th In 1991 From Govt Higher Secondary School Tawang / Pass Class 12th In 1993 From govt Higher Secondary School Tawang / Pass B.A. in 1997 From Zakir Hussain College University of Delhi.

More condolence messages awaited … 

Tags
November 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Centre Sanction Integrated Aqua Park to be develop at Ziro

Arunachal: Centre Sanction Integrated Aqua Park to be develop at Ziro

October 29, 2022
Arunachal: Legal Awareness Initiative titled EACH ONE, TEACH TEN promoted among GBs of Lower Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Legal Awareness Initiative titled EACH ONE, TEACH TEN promoted among GBs of Lower Dibang Valley

October 29, 2022
Arunachal: APYC Team Visit Cloud Burst affected area Yangte

Arunachal: APYC Team Visit Cloud Burst affected area Yangte

October 29, 2022
Arunachal: Papum Pare DA starts Market Inspection

Arunachal: Papum Pare DA starts Market Inspection

October 29, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department

Arunachal: Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department

October 28, 2022
Arunachal ready to hold Tawang Festival 2022

Arunachal ready to hold Tawang Festival 2022

October 28, 2022
Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental works

Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental works

October 28, 2022
APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case

APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case

October 27, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

October 27, 2022
Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

October 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button