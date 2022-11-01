Arunachal: National Unity Day Observed at RGU

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University has observed National Unity Day commemorating the 147th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel-the Architect of Unification with Six (06) different events namely, Run for Unity from Doimukh Market to Wall of Heroes, RGU; Inauguration of Exhibition on Sardar Patel; Mass Pledge on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas; Floral Tribute to Wall of Heroes, Plantation of Sapling of Tree of Unity and Quiz Competition on Unity in Diversity. Doimukh MLA Shri Tana Hali Tara was the Chief Guest while Senior Citizen Smt. Yagum Dabi joined in for inauguration of exhibition on Sardar Patel-The Architect of Unification. The Run for Unity was joined by nearly 300 students, faculty members and non-teaching staff. Hon’ble VC Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Dr. NT Rikam, CoE Dr. Bijay Raji, Deans of various Faculties, Heads of Departments, Professors and Faculty Members, non-teaching staff and Hundreds of students ran the marathon commencing 6.30 am to 8 am from the Doimukh market area to the Wall of Heroes, RGU. A curated T-Shirt printed with RGU Logo and Run for Unity cum Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was distributed among the participants of Run for Unity. To accommodate and facilitate elderly and the sick, a separate run for unity was also organised inside the campus in the leadership of Pro VC- Prof. Amitava Mitra.

The Hon’ble VC RGU, Professor Saket Kushwaha & Hon’ble MLA, Doimukh Shri Tana Hali jointly planted the Tree of Unity near the Wall of Heroes. Mass pledge on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was administered by the Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam to all the participants of Run for Unity. The Hon’ble MLA Doimukh Shri Tana Hali Tara during his address highlighted the need for ownership and accountability of every citizen towards national unity, integration and overall development. Prof. Saket Kushwaha during his presidential remarks called upon the youth, academia and every other stakeholder of the nation to internalize the core lessons taught by the iron man of India Sardar Patel in terms of iron will and strong decision making towards the larger cause of institutional development and well-being of larger society with a long-term vision.

As a part of the week-long celebration of National Unity Day (Unity Week) to mark the 147th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Quiz competition was also organized at the Mini Auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University from 1 pm to 4 pm. A total of 19 teams comprising three students/ research scholars each from respective departments representing 19 different departments of Rajiv Gandhi University participated in the Quiz competition. The competition started with a preliminary round/ screening test consisting of twenty-five questions. A duration of 20 minutes was given to the teams to solve the test. The top-scoring five teams moved to the main round of the competition. The teams from the following departments qualified for the main round:

Department of Education

Department of Agricultural Sciences

Department of Psychology

Department of Botany

Department of English

The main round of the competition included 5 sub-rounds of questions based on different sub-themes. At the end of the five rounds, the following teams were declared winners:

First Prize: Department of Education

Team Members: Taying Tatin, Ruma Nalo, Tai Kampung

Second Prize: Department of Agricultural Sciences

Team Members: Firdaus Rahman, Nang Yangfo, Kamson Rikong

Third Prize: Department of Psychology

Team Members: Dai Tami, Ganno Tali, Nafisa Ahmed

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble VC, RGU chaired the entire programme, Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, HoD (officiating), Social Work was the Convenor of entire programme, Dr. Dhriti Sundar Gupta, Department of English & Mr. Koj Grayu, RGUEA hosted the events while Dr. Sushant Kr. Nayak, Department of Education performed as quiz master for the Quiz Competition.

The Organizing team comprised members from both teaching as well as non-teaching staff including Dr. Anil Mili, Department of Physical Education & Chairperson of Organising Committee, Dr. M. Nawaz Khan, Department of Mass Communication, Ms. Moyir Riba, Department of Education & PRO, Dr. Vivek Kr. Singh, Department of Physical Education, Dr. Ashok Barman, Dept. of Music & Fine Arts, Dr. Padi Hana, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Mr. Biro Taba, President, RGUEA, Mr. Pitam Jomoh, GS, & Mr. Myoro Gyadi, AGS, RGUEA.