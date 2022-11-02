Arunachal: HDFC emerge champion at NTMT football tourney2022

ZIRO- HDFC football club emerged champions at the 4th Nani Tagio Memorial District Level Football Tournament being played at the Padi Yube Outdoor Stadium here today.

In the final match, HDFC pipped Yapung Yaper football club by a margin of three goals to one. Tapi Hakhe scored two goals and Taba Isaac one for HDFC while Nada Tari was the solitary scorer for Yapung Yaper club.

Also Read- Tawang Festival is a mirror of Monpa Culture and Traditions

HDFC’s Pura Byai was declared best player of the tournament while fair play team was awarded to team Ajin Arum Yarkum FC. Other individual prize winners included Tapi Hakhe of HDFC for the highest tournament scorer, Hage Tayo of HDFC for best goalkeeper, Likha Talam of Ajin Arum for the best team manager and Hage Kemo of HFDC for best team coach.

Chief guest and former minister Padi Richo appealed the state Govt. to support the Nani Tagio Memorial District Level Football Tournament to be an annual calendar event to give a platform to budding soccer players of the district.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

While informing that Lower Subansiri District had produced many great football players in the past who had brought name and fame to the District and the state, Richo appealed the players to abstain from drugs and other intoxicating substances in order to excel at the state and national level tournaments.

Special invitee and renowned Arunachal business tycoon Puna Hinda who had sponsored the winning prize money amount of Rs one lakh assured to help the organizers of NTMT in its every edition of the tournament. On the occasion, Hinda also announced Rs 1 lakh for the fire victims of the recent fire tragedy at Hapoli and another Rs ten lakhs for successful conduct of the state level Tadar Tang Memorial Football Tournament to be held at Ziro for the first time from 3rd December next. The amounts would be distributed through the District Administration.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

Earlier, secretary Nani Tagio Welfare Society and prominent youth leader Nani Opo while welcoming the players and dignitaries informed that a souvenir of NTMT would also be published which would be made available during the upcoming Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament.