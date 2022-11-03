Arunachal: BJP State unit organizes condolence meeting for the late Jambey Tashi

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh held a condolence meeting at State BJP HQ. Itanagar today to mourn the sudden demise of veteran Political figure of Arunachal Pradesh, Jambey Tashi, Member of Legislative Assembly from Lumla (ST) Assembly Constituency cum Advisor to Minister, Planning and RWD, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh on 2nd November 2022 after a brief illness at Downtown Hospital, Guwahati.

Biyuram Wahge State President BJP Arunachal Pradesh while expressing his sadness on the sudden demise of Jambey Tashi, he said that Late Jambey Tashi was very nice gentleman, soft spoken and eminent social activist who rendered his valuable service to the people of the state in various capacities during his long political career. In short span of time he achieved highest in the political arena. His untimely demise is a great loss for the BJP party as well as state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Nalong Mize General Secretary brief about the biography of Late Jambey Tashi, he said that that in 2003 he entered public service and was elected unopposed as Anchal Samiti Member of Gyangkhar-Khartoth Panchayat from 2003. He was the Founder President of Yuva Arunachal, an NGO formed in the year 2004. Under his President ship Yuwa Arunachal initiated the first Tawang Maitree Diwas at Gyangkhar village in the year 2004 and conducted series of social welfare activities in Tawang area. He was elected unopposed as Member of Legislative Assembly to the from 1-Lumla (ST) Assembly in the 2009 and was appointed as Chairman, State Medicinal Plant Board. He was re-elected as MLA again in the years 2014 and 2019. During his political life as MLA, he served the State as Parliamentary Secretary (Civil Aviation, Skill Development and RWD) and later as Advisor to Minister (Planning and RWD). Under his able leadership Lumla made rapid strides in all spheres of development in a short span. The constituency became a role model for many to emulate. We the people of the state have lost a renowned social worker, and perfect gentlemen, who dedicated his life for the welfare of people of the Arunachal Pradesh.

The state BJP led by State President Biyuram Wahge prayed to Almighty God for his eternal peace of departed soul and bestows strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss cause to them. Two minutes silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the departed soul.

The condolence meeting was also attended by General Secretaries Chau Zignu Namchoom MLA, Vice-President Nani Lajie, Spokesperson Techi Necha, Tayek Goi Chairman Arunachal State Biodiversity Board, Leata Umbrey Ex. MP, Ram Tajo President Yuwa Morcha along with State office bearer and karyakartas expressed sadden and deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of veteran Political leader of Arunachal Pradesh Jambey Tashi.