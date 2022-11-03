Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

NEW DELHI- The Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Uttar Pradesh in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of the examination for post of Assistant engineer (Civil) conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) on 26 & 27th August 2022.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that “ The searches resulted into recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drive etc.

CBI had registered a case on 26.10.2022 on the request of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh & further notification from Govt of India transferring the investigation of FIR No.- 11/2022 dated 27.09.2022 of SIC (Vig.) Police Station corresponding to Itanagar Police Station Case No. 229 dated 10.09.2022.

The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on 26th & 27th August 2022.

The Complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.