ADVERTISMENT
National

Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

In a statement, CBI mentioned that “ The searches resulted into recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps......

November 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: CBI conducts searches at 16 places in alleged APPSC question paper leak case

NEW DELHI- The Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) on Wednesday  conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Uttar Pradesh in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of the examination for post of Assistant engineer (Civil) conducted  by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) on 26 & 27th August 2022.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that “ The searches resulted into recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drive etc.

CBI had registered a case on 26.10.2022 on the request of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh & further notification from Govt of India transferring the investigation of FIR No.- 11/2022 dated 27.09.2022 of SIC (Vig.) Police Station corresponding to Itanagar Police Station Case No. 229 dated 10.09.2022.

The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on 26th & 27th August 2022.

Related Articles

The Complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

Tags
November 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader's Son Arrested For Staff's Murder

Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader’s Son Arrested For Staff’s Murder

September 24, 2022
Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

September 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

September 19, 2022
Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls' Hostel Videos Leaked

Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls’ Hostel Videos Leaked

September 18, 2022
IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

September 16, 2022
Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

September 15, 2022
Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

September 14, 2022
BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

September 13, 2022
CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia

September 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button