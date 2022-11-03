Arunachal: Chowna Mein felicitated by the Mishmi Welfare Society

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein was felicitated by the Mishmi Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh at Tamladu Festival Ground, Wakro today. The felicitation was given away at a Thanksgiving ceremony organized by the Mishmi Welfare Society acknowledging various initiatives made by the Deputy Chief Minister for the development of the area as the local legislator of the area in a very short span of time.

Attending the function, Mein said that we are passing through a very painful time as we lost one of the young and energetic legislators in MLA Lumla, late Jambey Tashi on Wednesday. He said, “it is a very sad moment for all of us”. He informed that he had cancelled all his engagements of next few days and will be leaving to Tawang next day to attend the last rite of Late Tashi.

While thanking the Mishmi Society for recognizing his contribution for the development of the area, he said, “the day will remain an unforgettable moment for me in my life and I have done whatever little I could do for the development of the area”.

He further said that Independent ADC headquarters at Wakro and Chongkham were my commitment in the last Assembly Election Manifesto which were also the long pending demands of the people of the area as these were the oldest circles in the erstwhile Lohit District. He further added that a permanent demarcation of boundary between Lohit and Changlang Districts was quite necessary to resolve and put an end to the chronic encroachment issue in the Kathan area.

He said, “I am happy that both the issues were resolved during my tenure as the local representative of Chongkham and Wakro area”.

Expressing his gratitude to Mishmi Welfare Society he said, “I am grateful to Mishmi Welfare Society for acknowledging my little contribution for the development of the area”. He, however, said that it is not only work of a single individual but the collective and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders including the Student Organizations, Community Based Organizations of Mishmi, Singpho & Khamti Communities and the support of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Cabinet colleagues.

He said that he is looking forward to work unitedly with all the communities of the State for all-round development of beautiful Arunachal Pradesh.

He thanked them for the honour, respect and love & affection shown to him and former General Secretary and Vice president of AAPSU and Administrative Officers by the Mishmi Society at Wakro today.

Matheim Linggi, Chairman, Mishmi Welfare Society said that the felicitation to Deputy Chief Minister were made for fulfilling long pending demands of the area and for resolving the chronic issue of encroachment in Kathan area among others in his short span as local representative of the area. He said that it is not mere accomplishment of his promise during election but it will pave way for overall development of the area. the community will continue to work in cooperation with the Government for overall development of the area and hand to hand with the local legislators.

Among others, Former General Secretary of AAPSU, Tobom Dai, Former Vice President of AAPSU, Mijhe Taku, EAC Wakro, Tamo Riba, EAC Miao, A J Lungphi and DLRSO Lohit, Norbu were also felicitated.

On the occasion, Executive Members and office bearers of Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM), Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary Society (IMCLS), All Mishmi Student Union (AMSU) and All Idu-Mishmi Student Union (AIMSU) were also present.