Arunachal: Civil Defense Mock Drill Showcases Tawang’s Disaster Preparedness

TAWANG- A large-scale Civil Defense Mock Drill was successfully conducted across four major locations in Tawang today, underscoring the district’s proactive approach to disaster preparedness.

The drill, supervised by the district administration, took place at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, ANM School, LD Public School, and Masang Dung Rhuemey in Old Market.

The exercise simulated an airstrike scenario and involved coordinated responses from the District Police, Fire Brigade, Health Department, Indian Army, SSB, ITBP, NDRF, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers from Dorjee Khandu Government College, and community organizations including the District BJP Unit, Market Welfare Committees, and the District Students’ Union.

Also Read- India Launches ‘Operation Sindoor’: Precision Strikes Target Terror Camps in Pakistan

In-charge Deputy Commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi praised the swift mobilization and active participation, urging stakeholders to treat the drill as a serious rehearsal for real-life emergencies.

“Preparedness is our strongest defense,” she stated, emphasizing the aim to minimize loss of life and property.

Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon briefed participants on the operational framework, highlighting roles such as the incident commander, emergency control room operators, and first responders.

Also Read- Papu Hills Police Arrest Accused in Molestation Case

A debriefing session followed the drill to review performance, identify gaps, and enhance future responses.

The initiative marked a vital step in boosting inter-agency coordination and building community resilience in the face of potential disasters.