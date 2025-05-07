Arunachal: Papu Hills Police Arrest Accused in Molestation Case

NAHARLAGUN- In a swift and effective police operation, Papu Hills Police arrested a 35-year-old man, Chello Kalar, in connection with a molestation case reported on 6th May 2025.

The arrest also led to the recovery of an illegal firearm and live ammunition from his possession. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police , Naharlagun.

According to police sources, the victim, a 26-year-old woman, had filed a written complaint alleging that Kalar physically assaulted her and attempted to molest her upon her return to Naharlagun Railway Station from Guwahati. She was accompanied by the accused’s wife during the journey.

The complaint further stated that Kalar threatened her with a pistol and chased her while hurling obscene language and making vulgar gestures. The woman managed to escape and took refuge inside the railway station premises before alerting her family.

Based on her complaint, a case was promptly registered under PH PS Case No. 56/25 U/S 74/329(4)/131/351(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act.

SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, immediately constituted a special police team headed by Inspector Gejum Basar, with IO SI AK Jha, SI Tase Bagang, Constables Tepa Sikon and Pappu Halder, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo. The team traced the accused to Karsingsa and arrested him after a brief chase on 7th May.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to threatening the victim and possessing an illegal weapon. A 7.65 mm pistol, six live rounds, a magazine, and a black pistol pouch were recovered from his residence.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway.