Arunachal: Pagi Village Declared LSDG Model Under SOR Grants in Lepa Rada

Arunachal

Last Updated: 08/05/2025
BASAR– In a milestone for grassroots development, Pagi village under Basar Circle in Lepa Rada District was officially inaugurated as a Localized Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) model village today.

The project was implemented under the 3% component of the State Own Revenue (SOR) grants for the financial year 2024–2025.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA of 29-Basar ST Assembly Constituency, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Sonal Swaroop Riba, Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, SP Dr. Thuptan Jambey, and State Nodal Officer Obang Minki were among the notable attendees.

As part of the LSDG initiative, 11 Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Pagi I and II have launched income-generating activities such as poultry and piggery farming, fish pond development, banana cultivation, and cluster farming. Each SHG received ₹27,000 in seed money, aimed at promoting self-sufficiency and sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Riba praised the community-led planning model, noting that the schemes were based on village-identified needs. “This participatory approach is key to achieving long-term sustainability,” she said, urging SHGs to implement their projects effectively.

DC Tayeng highlighted the scheme’s potential to foster economic independence, while MLA Dirchi expressed gratitude to the state government for prioritizing rural development. She urged the villagers to set a benchmark as a model village, capable of inspiring similar growth across the district.

The event concluded with site inspections of the SHG activities and a collective pledge from officials and villagers to work collaboratively toward achieving sustainable development goals at the grassroots level.

