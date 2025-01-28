Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Arunachal Yuva Samanvay in Aalo

AALO- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated the 4th edition of Arunachal Yuva Samanvay, a flagship event celebrating the State’s youth and cultural diversity, at Kombo Jirdin Village near Aalo today. With the theme, ‘Youth for Satat Vikas’ it provides a platform to our youths to come together, engage, learn and empower themselves.

This vibrant celebration, representing all 26 major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, blends traditional heritage with modern aspirations and is designed to empower youth, promote national integrity, and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the State.

Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasized the importance of Arunachal’s youth in shaping the future of the state. “Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with an unparalleled wealth of talent and a unique cultural heritage,” he said.

“Our youth are the future leaders, innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. It is our collective responsibility to nurture their potential and empower them to take our state to new heights.” He added that we can not imagine a Viksit Arunachal without engaging our youths.

The theme of this year’s Arunachal Yuva Samanvay focuses on fostering unity and diversity, encouraging youth to engage in cultural performances, exhibitions, and intellectual discussions. With 750 participants showcasing their true potential, the event promises to be a true celebration of Arunachal’s vibrant culture and the talent of its youth.

Highlighting the ongoing government initiatives for youth development, Mein reiterated 2024-25 as the Year of Youth, as declared by the Govt, aimed at directing the energy and enthusiasm of young people toward the growth and progress of the State.

As part of the government’s efforts, several platforms have been launched to provide opportunities for the youth, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Youth Desks in major cities, and Youth Parliaments among others.

Special focus is also given to youth in sports with the establishment of the Arunachal Olympic Mission, renovation of sports facilities, and the creation of a 25,000+ capacity FIFA standard football stadium in Itanagar.

He highlighted the Key Initiatives Under ‘Year of Youth’ 2024-25 such as Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Youth Desks in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Delhi, Annual Rozgaar Mela in various districts, Youth Parliaments and leadership training programs, State funding for Commercial Pilot License and Merchant Navy Training up to 75% of the fees to the qualified candidates, Infrastructure development for sports, including the 25,000+ capacity football stadium in Itanagar, Youth Resource Centers and life skill sessions for students and so on.

He commended the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs for successfully organising the Arunachal Yuva Samanvay from the first edition to its fourth edition with improvisation every year.

Arunachal Yuva Samanvay promises to be a powerful platform for the state’s youth, driving progress, unity, and cultural pride. As the event continues over the next few days, it will showcase the diverse cultural expressions of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth, marking a significant step toward empowering the state’s future leaders and creators.

Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Kento Jini in his speech said that we have chosen to organize this year’s edition in a village like Kombo Jirdin to give our youths from across the State an opportunity to explore and get to know more about the village life and local culture of Galo tribe in depth.

He exhorted the youths to refrain from any kind of abuse substances. He informed that during the four-day event, selling and use of alcohol and any tobacco products like Gutka, etc are banned in the venue.

Earlier in the day, DCM also inaugurated a Double Court Badminton Hall at Hisam Colony, Aalo. It is informed that the land for the construction of the badminton court was donated by Gamde Ete Gamlin. He assured to provide fund of Rs 2 crore for construction of gallery and additional court with modern amenities at the Taken Riba DBA Indoor Badminton Stadium, Aalo.

The programmes were also attended by MLAs Topin Ete, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Former Minister Doi Ado, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, DC West Siang Hage Mamu, Director (Youth Affairs), Ramesh Linggi, Heads of Departments (HODs), public leaders, Goan Buras, and community members.