Arunachal: Khandu admitted, Rumgong region of Siang district remains underdeveloped

PESSING– Chief Minister Pema Khandu today assured the people of Siang district, particularly to those residing in Rumgong assembly constituency, overall development in the coming years.

Joining the Hiyom Banggo Unying Giidi festival here this morning, Khandu admitted that the Rumgong region of the district has remained underdeveloped for long and that the state government will leave no stone unturned to compensate for the developmental gap.

Also Read- Pema Khandu expresses concern over China’s largest hydropower Project

He termed road connectivity in the region as the main concern and assured that all unconnected villages of the assembly segment will be connected in the next couple of years.

To start with, Khandu informed that four roads have been proposed under PMGSY-IV in Payum circle that will boost connectivity in the region.

According to Khandu, these four proposed roads include BRO road to Gate, 47 Kms, that would connect Dupu, Yio, Payum, Gacheng and Gate villages, Payum to Gaming, 8 Kms, BRO road to Meying (Bogu), 13 Kms, and BRO road to Sirum, 11 Kms, via Tuying.

Also Read- PELANG SANGRI: The Living Rocks in Arunachal Pradesh

As a festival gift, the Chief Minister announced sanction of projects worth Rs 66 crore in the area that include several roads, two circuit houses, school building and quarters for the Pessing Govt HS School and an ADC Office building at Rumgong.

He informed that the State Budget for 2025-26 will be submitted in March next and assured that the proposals forwarded by the Guardian Minister and Mentor Secretary of the district with due consultations with the local legislator and district administration will be considered positively.

Also Read- The Vibrant Village ‘Zemithang’ at a Glance

Highlighting the agriculture and horticulture potential of the region, Khandu revealed that the state government would soon establish a Fruit Farm here to assist local farmers through value-addition of their produces and offer market linkages.

He urged the youths to avail schemes like the Entrepreneurship Development programme and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojna to start their own business.

“Government jobs are limited. Not all can be accommodated. Therefore, our youths need to stand up on their own feet and become job givers rather than job seekers,” he added.

Khandu said that once the Trans-Arunachal Highway stretch from Kaying to Mechuka is complete the Rumgong assembly segment will be well connected with rest of the state. Further, he informed, that once the ambitious 2500 km Frontier Highway is executed the entire upper belts of Arunachal Pradesh will witness a huge boost in terms of tourism and agri-horti produces.

Responding to a 5-point memorandum submitted by local legislator Talem Taboh, the Chief Minister assured that all the demands will be met sooner than later.

“This is my first time attending Unying Giidi festival. Due to short of time, I will not be able fully enjoy it this time but I promise that next time I will come prepared with time,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Water Supply project for Jomlo administrative headquarters, a road connecting Pangken and Bingung under PMGSY and a six-bedded day care center at Pessing PHC. He also laid the foundation stone for improvement of road from Rumgong ADC headquarters to NH-13 at Patum.