Arunachal

Arunachal: IAF’s Eastern Air Command Chief calls on the Governor

They discussed enhancing air connectivity and the operational readiness of Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the State.

Last Updated: January 27, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Shillong, Air Marshal Surat Singh, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th January 2025. They discussed enhancing air connectivity and the operational readiness of Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the State.

The Governor underscored the importance of activating ALGs to their full potential, ensuring their optimal utilization for both the armed forces and the civilian population, which in turn boost the tourism sector of the State.

He proposed leveraging the Indian Air Force’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) infrastructure to facilitate civilian helicopter services, thereby improving connectivity in remote areas.

Looking ahead to the upcoming rainy season, the Governor advised the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) to maintain high preparedness levels for the squadrons to handle evacuations, provide relief, and respond to medical emergencies in the State as the region is prone to road blockage due to landslides.

The Governor also suggested that the Eastern Air Command initiate more awareness campaigns to motivate and recruit youth from Arunachal Pradesh into the Indian Air Force, thereby fostering local representation in the defense forces.

Air Marshal Singh assured the Governor that these issues would be taken up with the appropriate forums within the defense establishment for necessary action.

