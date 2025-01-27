ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: 6 including husband-wife duo Arrested with Heroin

Meanwhile, against all  arrestings,  separate Cases  under NDPS Act has been registered.

Last Updated: January 27, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: 6 including husband-wife duo Arrested with Heroin

NAHARLAGUN-  As part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, Operation Dawn 2.0, the ICR Naharlagun Police over the last two days, apprehended six alleged drug peddlers, including a husband-wife duo, and seized significant quantities of suspected heroin during operations in Naharlagun, Nirjuli  and Banderdewa.  Inform Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On 26th January, the Banderdewa Police Team comprising of SI Dekey Tayum, SI Koj Tada and HC Tade Bomdom under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo detained two suspects during a routine check at the Banderdewa Check Gate. Upon conducting a body search, officers recovered seven vials containing 9.46 grams of suspected heroin, which was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Ex-Army man kills wife, boils body parts in pressure cooker in Telangana

The accused have been identified as, Prakash Charabarty (27 years, resident of Assam’s  Lakhimpur district and Takam Golo (24 years) , resident of Itanagar, District Papumpare.

On 25th January, following a tip-off about drug peddling in Prem Nagar. A team led by SI Sunny Hodong intercepted a husband-wife duo, Jomdam Ligu (32) and Mrs Kano Marde (24), recovering 5.6 grams of suspected heroin during personal and house searches. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Peter Kamdak (19) in Itanagar, with an additional 4 grams of suspected heroin seized from his residence.

Also Read- Drugs valued at Rs 2.38 crore seized in 3 NE states, 3 held

On 23rd  January,  after a raid conducted by the Nirjuli Police team led Insp. T.M. Nekam, OC PS Nirjuli and party, at the residence of Dugi Bijoy @ Bhai (26). Though the accused initially fled, police seized 8.48 grams of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and Rs 15,900 in cash. The accused was later arrested on 25th January, and produced before the  Special Judge NDPS, Yupia.

The raids were conducted under the command of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, and the active supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS.

Meanwhile, against all  arrestings,  separate Cases  under NDPS Act has been registered.

ICR Naharlagun Police remains steadfast in its mission to combat drug abuse and trafficking through sustained efforts and proactive measures in collaboration with community.

Tags
Last Updated: January 27, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Husband-wife duo arrested for kidnapping minor girl

Arunachal: Husband-wife duo arrested for kidnapping minor girl

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested inter-state drug peddler, recovered cannabis

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested inter-state drug peddler

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two, Including a Woman with Contraband Ganja and Heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

Arunachal: Naharlagun police arrests four individual on charge of snatching

Arunachal: Banderdewa police crack inter-state drug racket, 3 drug peddler arrested

Arunachal: Banderdewa police crack inter-state drug racket, 3 drug peddler arrested

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Five Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Five Interstate Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Arunachal: Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Arunachal: Man killed wife, daughter, others, injured two in Seppa dist hospital

Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Itanagar

Arunachal: Police Constable Arrested For Molesting Woman in Itanagar

ITANAGAR-    Arunachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR against artist Kon Waii Son for publicly killing a chicken by slitting its throat and then drinking the bird’s blood

Arunachal: Musician Kon Waii Son booked over chicken controversy

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize Heroin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button