Arunachal: 6 including husband-wife duo Arrested with Heroin

NAHARLAGUN- As part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, Operation Dawn 2.0, the ICR Naharlagun Police over the last two days, apprehended six alleged drug peddlers, including a husband-wife duo, and seized significant quantities of suspected heroin during operations in Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa. Inform Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

On 26th January, the Banderdewa Police Team comprising of SI Dekey Tayum, SI Koj Tada and HC Tade Bomdom under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo detained two suspects during a routine check at the Banderdewa Check Gate. Upon conducting a body search, officers recovered seven vials containing 9.46 grams of suspected heroin, which was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused have been identified as, Prakash Charabarty (27 years, resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district and Takam Golo (24 years) , resident of Itanagar, District Papumpare.

On 25th January, following a tip-off about drug peddling in Prem Nagar. A team led by SI Sunny Hodong intercepted a husband-wife duo, Jomdam Ligu (32) and Mrs Kano Marde (24), recovering 5.6 grams of suspected heroin during personal and house searches. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Peter Kamdak (19) in Itanagar, with an additional 4 grams of suspected heroin seized from his residence.

On 23rd January, after a raid conducted by the Nirjuli Police team led Insp. T.M. Nekam, OC PS Nirjuli and party, at the residence of Dugi Bijoy @ Bhai (26). Though the accused initially fled, police seized 8.48 grams of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and Rs 15,900 in cash. The accused was later arrested on 25th January, and produced before the Special Judge NDPS, Yupia.

The raids were conducted under the command of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, and the active supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS.

Meanwhile, against all arrestings, separate Cases under NDPS Act has been registered.

ICR Naharlagun Police remains steadfast in its mission to combat drug abuse and trafficking through sustained efforts and proactive measures in collaboration with community.