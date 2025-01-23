Ex-Army man kills wife, boils body parts in pressure cooker in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An ex-Army man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, chopping her body into pieces, boiling the remains in a pressure cooker and dumping them in a lake in Jillelaguda, under the Meerpet police station limits.

According to police sources, the accused, Gurumurthy, allegedly admitted to killing his wife, Puttavenkata Madhavi, 35, during questioning.

Also Read- Drugs valued at Rs 2.38 crore seized in 3 NE states, 3 held

After killing her, he reportedly disposed of her remains in a nearby lake. Investigators are gathering additional evidence related to the case.

According to media report quoted Meerpet Inspector K Nagaraju said that Gurumurthy and Madhavi had been married for 11 years and hailed from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Including Woman

Gurumurthy, who retired from Army, is currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh. The couple had been residing in Venkateshwara Colony, Jillelaguda, for five years.

A missing person complaint was filed by Madhavi’s mother, Uppala Subbamma, on January 18. She informed the police that her daughter had a quarrel with Gurumurthy around 8 am on January 16 over petty issues. Upset after the argument, Madhavi left their home around 12 pm the same day without informing anyone and did not return, the complaint said, adding that though their relatives and neighbours searched for Madhavi, she could not be found.

“The case is under investigation,” said Nagaraju.