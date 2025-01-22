Arunachal Bullet Club Flagged Off for Historic Ride to 22nd BOBMC Rider Mania

ITANAGAR- Riders from the headquarters chapter of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) were ceremonially flagged off for the 22nd Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania (RM), set to take place in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) flagged off the ride from Civil Secretariat.

While flagging off the ride, Talo Potom hailed it as a “historic journey” stretching from Kaho, the easternmost point of Arunachal Pradesh, to Kutch, the westernmost region of India. He commended ABC for its role in promoting tourism, particularly rural tourism, and fostering a spirit of brotherhood among riders.

Potom wished all participants a safe and successful journey and appealed to his IAS colleagues across the country via social media to extend support to the riders if they encounter challenges during their expedition.

ABC’s Vision for 2026 Rider ManiaAddressing the media, ABC Chief Techi Tufan highlighted the club’s ambition to host the 23rd BOBMC Rider Mania in Arunachal Pradesh in 2026.

“BOBMC Rider Mania is a confluence of motorcycling enthusiasts from across India and abroad, fostering a sense of brotherhood and shared passion. The event attracts over 5,000 riders and participants, making it a platform for cultural exchange and tourism promotion. We are optimistic about bringing this prestigious event to Arunachal Pradesh next year,” Tufan said.

He further expressed regret that the club could not meet the Honorable Chief Minister due to his tight schedule but remained hopeful that upon the riders’ return, after completing their 3,500-kilometer journey across six states, the Chief Minister would give an appointment to ABC to discuss their vision for promoting tourism, brotherhood, and community spirit through Rider Mania on national and international level.

Journey from Kaho to Kutch, Sanjay Nath, Vice Chief (Admin) of ABC, explained the scale of the expedition, noting that fifty riders from various chapters are participating. The ride from Kaho was flagged off on January 18, with other riders joining from the Siang, Longding, Changlang, Shillong, and Tinsukia chapters. The teams are set to converge at Bongaigaon, Assam, on January 22 before continuing their journey together.

Rakhe Agam Dui, Coordinator of Women Riders for ABC, shared that eleven women riders, accompanied by a few pillions, are part of the 15-day journey spanning six states—Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

“This journey is challenging, but it is also a expression of empowerment and pride for women riders from Arunachal Pradesh. We will do our best to see the ABC flag wave high and make our state proud,” Dui said.

Tanung Jamoh, Moderator of the Federation of Riders (FAR)—a coalition of nine motorcycling clubs in Arunachal Pradesh—expressed confidence in ABC’s ability to host BOBMC RM 2026.

“ABC’s consistent participation in Rider Mania underscores their dedication to the motorcycling community. This East-to-West expedition not only strengthens bonds among riders but also explores a new riding circuit, promoting tourism and unity,” Jamoh stated.