Arunachal: Tourism development in the Mechukha region discussed

The meeting featured an open discussion session where tourism stakeholders shared concerns and sought clarifications regarding various permits and operational matters.

Last Updated: January 22, 2025
MECHUKHA- A meeting of tourism stakeholders, homestay owners, and accommodation units was convened today at the ADC’s Conference Hall, Mechukha, under the chairmanship of Mrs  Tana Yaho, Additional Deputy Commissioner (APCS). The meeting aimed to discuss and interact on various aspects of tourism development in the Mechukha region.

The meeting was welcomed by TIO Mrs Duyir Buni Yedi, who emphasized the objective of the session—to engage with all tourism stakeholders about the growth and management of tourism in Mechukha.

After a presentation on Arunachal Tourism, homestays, permits, and flagship schemes of the Department of Tourism, TIO requested that homestay owners and accommodation units educate tourists, particularly those going on trekking expeditions, to responsibly bring back their waste.

Head Constable Tabu Pusang, SB, APP, also emphasized the importance of timely submission of Protected Area Permit (PAP) details, highlighting its role in smooth tourism operations.

Cheden Goiba, General Secretary of the Nehnang Cultural Development Society (NCDS), stressed the significance of preserving and showcasing Mechukha’s traditional culture, cuisine, and history.

He noted that homestay owners are pivotal in disseminating accurate information about the region’s rich heritage and tourist attractions.

The meeting featured an open discussion session where tourism stakeholders shared concerns and sought clarifications regarding various permits and operational matters.

In her closing remarks, ADC Mrs Tana Yaho emphasized the importance of organizing and streamlining the operations of homestays in the region.

She directed the formation of a Homestay Committee, which will work in consultation with the District Administration (DA) to ensure effective coordination, promote cleanliness, and provide essential information to tourists.

The committee will also ensure that tourists have a hassle-free stay by adhering to guidelines, including permits and environmental responsibilities.

Additionally, the ADC proposed the introduction of evening cultural activities, in line with Gorchey (showcase of traditional Memba dance at the main market of Mechukha every Wednesday evening), an initiative of NCDS,  to be held at least twice a week, enhancing the visitor experience.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to collaborate closely for the sustainable growth of tourism in Mechukha and to establish the valley as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country.

