Arunachal

SC Judges B R Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan to Attend Legal Awareness Event in Arunachal Pradesh

The event, organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aims to enhance legal outreach and empower tribal communities in Dirang, Bomdila, and Tawang.

Last Updated: March 27, 2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Supreme Court judges B R Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan are set to participate in a two-day mega legal awareness program titled “Sewa Apke Dwar” in Arunachal Pradesh on March 29 and 30. The event, organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aims to enhance legal outreach and empower tribal communities in Dirang, Bomdila, and Tawang.

Justice Gavai, who serves as the executive chairman of NALSA, along with Justice Bhuyan, will also visit a jail and a children’s home in Tawang to engage with vulnerable groups, assess their legal needs, and ensure access to justice.

The program focuses on raising awareness about key laws, including the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act, 2021.

Additionally, the event will highlight the NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) Scheme, 2015, various state legal services schemes, and other welfare initiatives.

“With over 68 percent of Arunachal Pradesh’s population belonging to tribal communities, as per the 2011 Census, targeted legal initiatives are essential to safeguard their rights and welfare,” NALSA said in its release.

Participants will receive on-the-spot legal assistance for grievance redressal, legal aid, and access to welfare benefits, ensuring immediate support for those in need.

