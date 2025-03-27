ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: German Ambassador, Consul General call on the Governor

Governor sought German collaboration to accelerate hydropower development.

Last Updated: March 27, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: German Ambassador, Consul General call on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The German Ambassador to India & Bhutan, Dr. Philipp Ackermann called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th March 2025. Consul General, German Consulate General Kolkata Mrs. Barbara Voss accompanied the Ambassador in the meeting.

Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, ecological conservation, and sustainable job creation.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Recognizing Germany’s leadership in green energy, vocational education, and technology, the Governor emphasized skill development opportunities for Arunachal’s youth in IT, manufacturing, and renewable energy. He also proposed joint efforts in eco-tourism, leveraging Germany’s expertise to promote community-led, nature-friendly tourism.

Also Read- Integrated Multi-Domain Exercise of the Indian Army held in Arunachal Pradesh

Highlighting Arunachal’s vast hydropower potential of 58,000 MW, the Governor sought German collaboration to accelerate hydropower development.

He also invited German involvement in smart city planning to create sustainable urban centers with improved quality of life.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Successfully Recover Three Missing Minors from Assam

As Chief Rector of RGU and Chancellor of APU, the Governor advocated for educational exchanges and training programs to equip local youth with world-class skills, fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Expressing confidence in the visit’s impact, the Governor reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to deepening Indo-German cooperation for sustainable development and innovation.

Tags
Last Updated: March 27, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri Launches PLP 2025-26 to Enhance Credit Access

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri Launches PLP 2025-26 to Enhance Credit Access

Arunachal: Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Program Empowers Rural Women in Thrizino

Arunachal: Micro-Entrepreneurship Development Program Empowers Rural Women in Thrizino

Arunachal: NABARD sponsors exposure visit of farmers of LDV to Integrated Aqua Park at Ziro

Arunachal: NABARD sponsors exposure visit of farmers of LDV to Integrated Aqua Park at Ziro

Arunachal: National De-worming Day Programme launched in Papum Pare

Arunachal: National De-worming Day Programme launched in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Sille-Oyan Circle denizens benefit immensely from Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0

Arunachal: Sille-Oyan Circle denizens benefit immensely from Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates two-day Higher and Technical Education Conference

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates two-day Higher and Technical Education Conference

Arunachal: Gorsam Kora Festival to be Celebrated in Zemithang

Arunachal: Gorsam Kora Festival to be Celebrated in Zemithang

Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Concludes with Emphasis on Sustainability and Village Beautification

Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Concludes with Emphasis on Sustainability and Village Beautification

Arunachal: Seva Apke Dwar held at Kyidphel

Arunachal: Seva Apke Dwar held at Kyidphel

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering Backs Community Efforts to Combat Drug Abuse in Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering Backs Community Efforts to Combat Drug Abuse in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button