Arunachal: German Ambassador, Consul General call on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The German Ambassador to India & Bhutan, Dr. Philipp Ackermann called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th March 2025. Consul General, German Consulate General Kolkata Mrs. Barbara Voss accompanied the Ambassador in the meeting.

Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, ecological conservation, and sustainable job creation.

Recognizing Germany’s leadership in green energy, vocational education, and technology, the Governor emphasized skill development opportunities for Arunachal’s youth in IT, manufacturing, and renewable energy. He also proposed joint efforts in eco-tourism, leveraging Germany’s expertise to promote community-led, nature-friendly tourism.

Highlighting Arunachal’s vast hydropower potential of 58,000 MW, the Governor sought German collaboration to accelerate hydropower development.

He also invited German involvement in smart city planning to create sustainable urban centers with improved quality of life.

As Chief Rector of RGU and Chancellor of APU, the Governor advocated for educational exchanges and training programs to equip local youth with world-class skills, fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Expressing confidence in the visit’s impact, the Governor reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to deepening Indo-German cooperation for sustainable development and innovation.