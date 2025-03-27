Integrated Multi-Domain Exercise of the Indian Army held in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI/ ITANAGAR- The Indian Army conducted a significant Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise, named “Exercise Prachand Prahaar,” in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, within the Eastern Theatre.

This exercise marked a powerful demonstration of joint operational capability, bringing together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other elements of the Indian Armed Forces in a synergized combat drill aimed at simulating future warfare scenarios.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, reviewed the exercise and commended the troops for their operational excellence and high degree of professionalism.

According to officials, the exercise, held from March 25 to March 27 under the aegis of the Eastern Command, focused on enhancing inter-service coordination and operational readiness in the challenging mountainous environment of Arunachal Pradesh.

It showcased the seamless integration of advanced surveillance, command and control systems, and precision firepower across the three services. Key military assets deployed included advanced fighter aircraft, helicopters such as the Chinook and Prachand, M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, and multi-barrel rocket systems like Smerch and Pinaka, highlighting India’s advancements in modern warfare technology.

A standout feature of Exercise Prachand Prahaar was the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, including swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions, which enhanced situational awareness and precision strike capabilities.

The use of AI-driven analytics and satellite communication systems enabled real-time battlefield visibility, facilitating faster decision-making and greater operational agility. This technological integration underscored the military’s commitment to adapting to the evolving nature of multi-domain warfare.

The exercise validated a fully integrated approach to joint operations, reinforcing the Indian Armed Forces’ readiness to address multi-domain threats along the strategic eastern frontier. It also served as a testament to India’s growing emphasis on “jointness” and technological superiority, aligning with the broader goal of establishing unified theatre commands.

Conducted in a region of geopolitical significance, Exercise Prachand Prahaar highlighted India’s resolve to maintain a robust defense posture and deter potential security challenges, ensuring the nation’s preparedness for future contingencies.