Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting on Implementation of New Criminal Laws in North-Eastern States

GUWAHATI– Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Guwahati to assess the implementation of three new criminal laws across the North-Eastern states. The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, along with the Governor of Manipur.

Also present were Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police (DGPs) from North-Eastern states, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

During the meeting, Amit Shah underscored the Modi Government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and speedy justice system for the people of the North-East. He emphasized that swift and effective law enforcement would significantly improve the law and order situation in the region and ensure that justice is delivered within three years of an FIR being registered.

Also Read- Cultural Guide Training for Siang Region Begins in Aalo

Key Highlights from the Meeting

1. Full Training of Police Personnel on New Criminal Laws

The Home Minister directed all North-Eastern states to ensure that 100% of their police personnel receive training on the new criminal laws to facilitate proper implementation.

2. No Political Interference in Criminal Cases

Amit Shah stressed that there should be no political interference in registering cases related to terrorism, mob lynching, and organized crime.

Also Read- Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

3. Monthly and Fortnightly Review Meetings

The Chief Ministers of North-Eastern states were urged to hold a monthly review meeting to assess the implementation of the new laws.

Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) were instructed to conduct a review meeting every 15 days to ensure smooth enforcement.

Also Read- Students remove 12 tonnes of waste from Yagamso River on International Action Day

4. Assam Sets an Example with Fast Charge Sheet Filing

Commending Assam’s achievement of filing charge sheets within 60-90 days in 66% of cases, Amit Shah urged other states to adopt this model to strengthen the justice system.

5. ‘Trial in Absentia’ to Bring Back Fugitive Criminals

The Home Minister encouraged states to use the provision of ‘Trial in Absentia’, which allows legal proceedings to continue even when the accused is not physically present, thereby helping bring back fugitive criminals to India.

6. Strengthening the Director of Prosecution

Shah emphasized that empowering the Director of Prosecution would make the justice delivery system more efficient and effective.

7. Emphasis on e-Sakshya and Forensic Science Capabilities

The Home Minister stressed the urgent need for the implementation of e-Sakshya, a digital platform aimed at improving evidence management. He noted that without adequate scientific officers, charge sheets would lack forensic credibility, which could hinder convictions.

8. Shifting Police Focus from Insurgency to Public Safety

Acknowledging that insurgency in the North-East has been largely eradicated, Shri Shah urged state police forces to redirect their focus toward protecting citizens’ lives, property, and dignity.

Launch of ‘New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules’

As part of the meeting, Amit Shah released a book titled ‘New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules’, prepared by the CID, Assam. The book serves as a guideline for law enforcement agencies to effectively implement the new legal framework.

The review meeting marked a significant step toward ensuring the effective implementation of India’s new criminal laws in the North-Eastern states.

With a renewed focus on transparent law enforcement, police training, forensic advancements, and streamlined judicial processes, the Modi Government aims to strengthen the justice system and enhance public safety across the region.