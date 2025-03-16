Arunachal: Cultural Guide Training for Siang Region Begins in Aalo

AALO: A cultural guide training program themed “Up-skilling and Responsible Practices” for the Siang Region commenced today at P&P Resort, Aalo. The two-day training program has brought together around 30 participants from the districts of West Siang, Shi Yomi, Siang, Leparada, and Upper Siang to enhance their skills in tourism and cultural guiding.

Promoting Tourism as a Sustainable Career

Inaugurating the program, West Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Kardak Riba encouraged participants to become job providers rather than job seekers by tapping into tourism opportunities. He emphasized that abundant natural resources in the region need effective promotion, urging locals to create a welcoming and healthy atmosphere for tourists.

Also Read- Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

SP Riba also highlighted the state police’s ongoing efforts to train personnel in tourist handling, with training being imparted batch-wise from the constable level. Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining proper Protected Area Permits (PAP), Inner Line Permits (ILP), and C Forms to ensure accurate records and smooth tourist management.

Government Initiatives to Support Tourism

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam outlined the objective of the training—to promote sustainable tourism and enhance service quality. She emphasized the key role of police officers and guides as the first point of interaction for tourists arriving from different parts of the world.

Also Read- Students remove 12 tonnes of waste from Yagamso River on International Action Day

She also informed the trainees about various government schemes and subsidies available for enthusiastic stakeholders in the tourism sector. Highlighting the economic benefits of homestays, she stated that hosting guests can generate sustainable income for local communities.

Expert Insights on Tourism Development

Attending as a resource person, Raj Basu from Help Tourism underscored the urgent need to engage youth in the tourism sector, especially since Aalo serves as a gateway to several districts. He emphasized that tourism is fundamentally a social activity where people must utilize available resources to develop the sector.

Basu particularly highlighted the impact of the homestay movement, explaining that it has enabled tourists to explore rural and remote areas, fostering cultural exchange and economic upliftment.

Also Read- Three Missing Minor Girls from Assam Rescued, Reunited with Parents

Similarly, West Siang District Tourism Officer (DTO) TK Kopak encouraged youth to explore self-employment opportunities in tourism, hospitality, and homestays. He noted that due to a lack of information, many aspiring tourism entrepreneurs miss out on proper guidance.

“The department has come to your doorstep—make the most of this opportunity,” Kopak stated, urging participants to take advantage of available resources.

Technical Sessions on Best Tourism Practices

A technical session, led by Raj Basu of Help Tourism, provided valuable insights into best practices for cultural guides. Several prominent resource persons contributed to the session, including:

Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director of Tourism

S Kar, Head, State Food Craft Institute (SFCI), Itanagar

Moromi Talukdar, Head of Anthropology Department, Kanoi College (Dibrugarh)

Sourabh Shukla, Destination Management Expert

Prasanjeet Sharma, International Heritage Walk Guide

These experts shared key knowledge on hospitality, cultural heritage preservation, and destination management, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to enhance the tourism experience in Siang Region.

The cultural guide training program aims to strengthen tourism services in the Siang Region by equipping participants with essential skills and knowledge.

With the active support of law enforcement, tourism departments, and industry experts, the initiative is expected to boost tourism, create employment, and promote responsible tourism practices in the region.