Arunachal: Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

TEZU- A high-level review meeting was held at the Mini Secretariat in Tezu, focusing on resolving critical challenges across education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure sectors in Lohit District. The meeting was attended by Minister of Rural Works Department (RWD), Education, and Tourism P.D. Sona, HMLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, Mentor Secretary Sumedha Yadav, District Commissioner (DC) Kesang Ngurup Damo, Superintendent of Police (SP) Thutan Jamba, and other senior officials. Key Discussions and Decisions review in this meeting are as follows.

Education Sector: Teacher Shortage and Stipend Issues-

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo outlined the primary objectives of the meeting, highlighting a positive initiative where government officers will adopt schools as mentor officers to raise awareness and address educational challenges.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on education sector challenges, with officials reporting a shortage of 70-80 teachers across schools, which has impacted the quality of education. Additionally, delays in hostel stipend payments for the 2024-25 academic year were discussed, as they have placed financial strain on students.

To address these issues, officials proposed:

Recruiting 30 additional teachers to support the growing demand for vocational education in Information Technology (IT) and Travel & Tourism (TT).

Shifting hostel stipend payments from an annual basis to a quarterly system to ensure better financial planning and smoother disbursement for students.

Agriculture Sector: Funding Gaps and Wildlife Concerns

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), with officials reporting that only 49 beneficiaries had received support due to insufficient funding. Calls were made to increase funding to better support local farmers and improve agricultural productivity.

Another major issue raised was crop destruction caused by wild elephants, affecting key crops such as rice, betel nut, rubber, and oil palm. Officials recommended implementing solar fencing as a protective measure to safeguard crops and farmers’ livelihoods.

Representatives from the Agronomics Department emphasized the importance of enhanced research and development (R&D) to modernize agricultural practices. Meanwhile, the District Veterinary Officer (DVO) highlighted challenges related to banking delays and manpower shortages in implementing government schemes.

Infrastructure Development: Road Projects and Digital Divide

Infrastructure challenges, especially in rural areas, were another focal point of the meeting. Officials flagged delays in the TR Camp Road project, urging authorities to accelerate construction to improve connectivity.

The digital divide was also identified as a barrier to development, particularly affecting government programs like the Poshan Tracker, which relies on accurate data collection to monitor health and nutrition.

Additionally, concerns were raised about low honorariums for Anganwadi workers, with officials suggesting an increase in wages to better support these essential community workers.

Minister P.D. Sona’s Recommendations

While addressing the gathering, Minister P.D. Sona emphasized a shift in focus from improving pass percentages to enhancing the overall quality of education. He also recommended:

Prioritizing urgent school infrastructure needs and aligning proposals with local MLAs’ priorities.

Under the PM Poshan Scheme, constructing simple kitchen sheds instead of elaborate structures to ensure efficient fund utilization.

Using the Chief Minister’s Rural Connectivity Scheme to support infrastructure projects that do not meet the criteria for PMGSY funding.

Repurposing closed schools as Anganwadi centers to address infrastructure shortages.

Developing a tourist arrivals dataset to plan and monitor the tourism sector more effectively.

Encouraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to focus on community welfare projects.

MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai’s Concerns: Flooding and Drainage Issues

MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai urged officials to take the review process seriously for effective implementation. He highlighted flooding in Lohit District as a pressing issue, calling for urgent measures to mitigate damage.

Additionally, urban drainage problems were discussed, particularly in areas where drainage systems are below road level, leading to waterlogging. Dr. Chai recommended formulating a comprehensive master plan to resolve long-term drainage challenges and ensure sustainable urban development.

Mentor Secretary Sumedha Yadav’s Strategic Suggestions

Mentor Secretary Sumedha Yadav, proposed adopting cooperative models to make government schemes economically viable. She also emphasized the importance of gathering feedback from local communities to align projects with grassroots needs.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

The review meeting concluded with a collective commitment from officials to address the various challenges facing Lohit District. The discussions covered a broad range of sectors, including education, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism, with a focus on sustainable, community-driven development.

Officials reaffirmed their dedication to efficient resource allocation, transparent project implementation, and aligning development initiatives with local needs. The outcomes of this meeting will serve as a roadmap for the district’s growth in the coming months and years.

On-Site Visit to Tourist Lodge and Engineering College

Later in the afternoon, Minister P.D. Sona and Mentor Secretary Sumedha Yadav visited the ongoing renovation works at the Tourist Lodge and Engineering College, underscoring the state government’s commitment to boosting tourism and technical education infrastructure.