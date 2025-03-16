Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

HAWAI- Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul conducted an extensive inspection of multiple development projects in Anjaw district on Sunday, reviewing the progress of crucial infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and public facilities in the region.

During her visit, Pul closely assessed the upgradation work of the road from NH-113 to Charnai village, highlighting its importance in enhancing connectivity for the local population.

She urged officials to ensure timely completion of the project, emphasizing that well-constructed roads would lead to better opportunities for the people.

“Better roads will bring better opportunities for our people. The government is committed to improving rural infrastructure,” she stated.

Additionally, she reviewed the construction of a bypass road to Old Hawai town, underlining its role in easing traffic congestion and facilitating smoother transportation for residents and commuters.

Pul also evaluated the ongoing construction work at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Type-2 building in Hawai and Walla Middle School Type-2 building. Stressing the importance of quality education, she reiterated the government’s commitment to providing students with better learning environments.

“Quality education begins with quality facilities. We are working to provide students with better learning environments,” Pul affirmed.

Further extending her inspection, the minister visited Ngi villages, Hawai, and Walla Changung village, where she reviewed the construction of CC pavement link roads. She instructed officials to maintain high-quality standards while expediting the work to ensure that villagers benefit from improved accessibility at the earliest.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the projects, Pul reassured the local population that the government remains dedicated to prioritizing infrastructure development, especially in remote and rural areas.

She was accompanied by several district officials, including Anjaw Superintendent of Police (SP) Riki Kamsi, District Planning Development Officer (DPDO) Dakli Gara, PWD Assistant Engineer Gobin Ete, Assistant Mineral Development Officer Bridenso Yun, Hawai CALSOM Chairman Asendo Mitti, and Blong Gram Panchayat Chairperson Lesamso Minin.

The minister’s visit reaffirmed the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity, education, and public infrastructure in Anjaw district, ensuring sustainable growth and development for the region.