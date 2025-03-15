Arunachal: PD Sona Lauds Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for Organizing Football Training Camp

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)– Arunachal Pradesh’s Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, commended Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for his efforts in organizing a free football training camp in the Mebo Assembly Constituency.

The camp, held at Kiyit village playground under Mebo Sub-Division, is being conducted in collaboration with the Baichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS), led by former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia.

Sona, accompanied by Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, visited the training camp to encourage the young footballers and appreciate the work of the trainers, coaches, and organizers. Recognizing the significance of the initiative, Sona emphasized that such grassroots efforts will eventually transform the state’s football landscape.

“I was in Pasighat for an educational program at JN College and took the opportunity to visit Kiyit village, where my friend, Oken Tayeng, has organized this week-long football camp with the support of Baichung Bhutia and his BBFS team. Small, collective efforts like this will lead to a major shift in the state’s football scenario,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, MLA Oni Panyang acknowledged the impact of the camp and expressed his intention to replicate such an initiative in his own constituency.

“I came here to observe and learn from this initiative so I can organize similar free football training camps in my 40th Mariyang-Geku Assembly Constituency. This effort by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng is commendable as it keeps young minds engaged in sports, steering them away from drugs and other harmful influences,” said Panyang.

The camp, initiated by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, aims to nurture young football talent while fostering discipline and purpose among the youth. The visit by Education Minister P.D. Sona and MLA Oni Panyang highlighted the importance of such programs in shaping a brighter future for aspiring footballers. Their words of encouragement reinforced the belief that sports can be a powerful tool in youth development and societal change.

One of the organizing members of the training camp expressed pride in the recognition from the visiting leaders, stating that their presence validated the initiative’s significance and impact on the community.

By providing young footballers with professional training and mentorship, the Mebo football camp stands as a testament to how small initiatives can collectively bring about a lasting change in the region’s sports culture.